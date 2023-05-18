Everyone who downloads this indicator, tests its capabilities and writes his opinion, will receive a free robot as a gift that opens trades on the signals of this indicator.





The "Scalping squares pro" indicator is an indicator designed to find price reversal points using a scalping strategy. This indicator shows in the form of colored squares on the chart, price reversal points. Having this information in hand, a trader gets the opportunity to effectively open trading operations for buying and selling for any currency pair. This indicator works on all currency pairs, including metals and cryptocurrencies. "Scalping squares pro" shows pivot points and even price correction points. The entire trading strategy for working with this indicator is based on the timely opening of orders at the moment when the indicator shows its signal.





Benefits of the indicator:

does not redraw its signals

shows pivot points and price corrections

works on all currency pairs

created for trading with a scalping strategy.





Indicator settings: