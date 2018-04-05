CoNet is a powerful expert advisor for forex trading that uses a unique system based on the correlation between two currency pairs, mainly EURUSD and GBPUSD. When there is a problem in this correlation, the system enters the market and follows the trade with a neural network of 18 levels that allows to adjust the exit. CoNet is a multi-lot and multi-trade system that can operate on any pair where the robot is placed. CoNet can help you to achieve consistent profits in the forex market with maximum efficiency. Try CoNet today and see the difference!

Only desgin for EURUSD Y GBPUSD

You can download the demo and test it yourself.







Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.





Input parameters:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA.





Lot init: Initial Lot of the Algorithm.It corresponds to the minimum lotage of the algorithm, but since it is a multilotage system the lotage changes throughout the phases of the algorithm





Symbol To correlation :The value entered should be the most correlated with the one you trade. For example fpr EURUSD uses GBPUSD.

This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

Try the demo now!



Disclaimer Even though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future, therefore it is wise to use this EA



