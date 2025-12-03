Wavy Grid EA

Wavy Grid EA – Two-Way Smart Grid and Dynamic Risk Management in One

If you are looking for an expert advisor who not only “opens trades” in the market but also focuses on protecting your capital , Wavy Grid EA is designed exactly for this need.

This EA combines both an intelligent grid structure that utilizes intra-trend fluctuations and equity-based take profit and drawdown control in a single package.

1. Overview

Wavy Grid EA is a fully automated grid trading system that can manage two separate strategies on the same symbol:

Strategy 1 – Buy (BUY) Grid
It uses price fluctuations to implement a gradual buy-sell structure in upward movements.

Strategy 2 – Sales (SELL) Grid
It is a sales grid structure that can be activated in the reverse direction when desired and works in falling markets.

The user can choose to use only the buy direction, only the sell direction, or a combination of both. This allows the EA to offer flexible positioning based on different market conditions .

2. Featured Features

Dual Strategy Grid Structure

Buy and sell directions can be turned on and off separately.

The lot, grid distance and other parameters of each strategy are independent.

The user can create only one-way or two-way usage scenarios depending on the account structure and symbol.

Grid Distance in Pip or Percentage

Grid distance can be adjusted with two different logics:

Pip-based distance: For those who like classic grid logic.

Percentage-based distance: A more flexible and scalable approach for those who want to use proportional distance based on price level.

In this way, it is possible to create adaptable grid intervals for both low volatility and high volatility instruments such as XAUUSD.

Fixed Lot or Equity Based Lot Management

There are two different lot management modes for each strategy:

Fixed lot mode: For those who want more controlled, conservative use.

Equity-based lot mode: Ideal for users who want to automatically scale lots as their account grows.

Equity-based lots can grow position sizes as your account grows, creating an auto-scaling growth strategy .

Maximum Order Limit (Security Against Broker Limits)

Wavy Grid EA has a control system designed to avoid exceeding the maximum order limit imposed by brokers:

The user determines the maximum number of orders for the EA.

When the set limit is exceeded, the EA automatically stops opening new orders.

3. Advanced Risk and Profit Management

Equity-Based Aggregate Profit Taking

Wavy Grid EA tracks the equity of the entire account , not just individual transactions.

When Equity increases by a specified percentage from the initial level,

The EA realizes the profit by closing all positions collectively .

It then continues on its way, taking the new equity level as reference.

Thanks to this structure, when your account moves up a wavelength, you pocket the grid profits collectively, not with a single click, but with EA logic .

Equity Drawdown Based Protection (Dynamic Drawdown Stop)

The most critical part of risk management is knowing when to back out before it's too late. Wavy Grid EA:

It constantly monitors the highest equity value the account has ever seen.

When Equity pulls back a certain percentage from this peak (e.g. 10%),

It activates an automatic “damage control” mechanism by closing all open transactions.

This helps prevent the account from spiraling out of control during sudden market reversals.

Minimum Balance and Free Margin Checks

EA acts to protect the user under all circumstances:

It stops opening new transactions when the balance falls below the minimum you set.

It checks the free margin before each new order and does not send the order if it is insufficient.

It provides an important brake mechanism against margin call risk, especially in high volatility instruments.


4. Trading Timing: Option to Work at Candle Opening

Wavy Grid EA can be configured to make trading decisions only on new candle openings , if desired:

Option to work at bar opening instead of “tick” based continuous scanning,

It is especially suitable for those who want a more calm, systematic and testable approach .

This can help achieve more consistent behavior between backtest results and live performance.

5. User Control and Flexibility

Wavy Grid EA offers detailed settings for both beginners and experienced users:

Independent on/off option for both strategies

Separate lot, grid distance, percentage/pip mode for each strategy

Maximum order number limit

Equity TP and equity drawdown TP can be made active/passive independently

Trade feature only at candle opening

Thanks to this flexibility, the user can:

Aggressive growth scenarios,

More conservative, low-lot, long-term grid scenarios,

Or it can create hybrid structures between the two.


6. Who is it suitable for?

Wavy Grid EA is particularly appealing to investors with the following profile:

Those who love the grid logic but do not want to abandon risk management,

Those who are looking for a fully automatic system instead of opening manual orders one by one,

Those who want to benefit from both trend and range periods ,

Those looking for a disciplined and planned grid approach, especially in volatile instruments like XAUUSD.

7. Conclusion

Wavy Grid EA is a fully automated, flexible and security-focused expert advisor that combines the profitability potential offered by classical grid systems with modern risk management.

Two-way grid strategy

Equity-based lump-sum profit and dynamic drawdown protection

Maximum order control taking into account broker order limits

Flexible lot, grid and schedule settings

It is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to trade in the markets with discipline, rules and planning .

Whether it's only in the buy direction, both ways, or only at certain hours... By adapting the parameters to your own profile, you can turn Wavy Grid EA into an automated version of your own trading style .


Additional Feature: Smart FIFO Closure System and Swap Advantage

 

Wavy Grid EA has a very important feature that distinguishes it from classical grid systems:
Each grid transaction uses its own independent TP (take profit) structure and closings occur according to FIFO logic.

Details of this system:

Independent TP Structure for Each Trade

Each position opened in Wavy Grid EA has its own TP:

As the price falls, the BUY grid makes incremental purchases.

When the price turns, each trade is closed separately at its own profit level.

The EA removes profits from the market in waves, closing positions gradually and in a controlled manner, rather than all at once.

Thanks to this structure:

Profit taking becomes more stable
Grid congestion is prevented
Even with small returns, gradual profits accumulate

Buy When the Market is Falling – Close When the Market is Turning (Wavy Cycle)

Wavy Grid EA opens a new buy position every time the price drops.
These positions:

Cost averaging is strengthened because it is collected from below

When the upward trend begins , it gradually turns into profit.

So even if the market makes only a small reversal, the EA can recover the loss and book a profit.

This grid cycle is the mechanism from which EA gets its name “Wavy”.
The system automatically surfs on price waves.

FIFO Closing System – Savings on Swap Costs

One of the biggest advantages of Wavy Grid EA is that it uses FIFO (First In – First Out) logic:

When there is a position to close, the EA always closes the oldest trade first.

In this way , you can get rid of positions that have been open for days and accumulate high swaps.

Newly opened positions are:

It has more up-to-date prices

It costs less

Generates profits faster

Advantages of FIFO:

  Accumulated swap load decreases
The account works more easily
Negative carry trade costs are minimized
Position life is shortened, risk is reduced

This method protects the user from serious costs, especially in high-swap instruments such as XAUUSD, NAS100, GBP pairs .

Swap-Friendly Grid – Designed for Long-Term Robustness

Swap is the weakest point of grid systems.
This is where Wavy Grid EA stands out from the rest:

Does not accumulate positions that remain open for a long time

As soon as the price changes, the oldest transactions are removed from the system thanks to the FIFO closing system.

The current grid is always kept “fresh”

Less swaps means higher net profit

This structure ensures that the EA is a durable grid system suitable for long-term operation .

Result: Smarter Grid, Less Cost, More Net Profit

Wavy Grid EA is not just a trading robot.
It is a grid intelligence whose every detail is optimized with real investor logic.

Independent TP system

Collection on decline, gradual closure on return

Reducing swap load with FIFO

Faster rotating, lighter working grid

Long-term security and sustainability

Thanks to these mechanisms, Wavy Grid EA offers a professional-level solution that both targets stable profits in the short term and protects capital in the long term without being crushed by swap costs.


