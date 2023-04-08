Symphonie System

The Symphonie Sentiment Indicator is a technical analysis tool used in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform that helps traders identify market sentiment based on a combination of different indicators. The indicator is designed to provide a comprehensive view of the market by analyzing multiple timeframes and displaying the results in an easy-to-read format. It combines a variety of technical indicators, such as moving averages, oscillators, and trendlines, to generate trading signals that can help traders make informed decisions. The Symphonie Sentiment Indicator is especially useful for traders who prefer to trade with the trend and want to avoid trading against the prevailing market sentiment. Overall, the Symphonie Sentiment Indicator is a powerful tool for traders who are looking for a comprehensive view of the market and want to make informed trading decisions based on technical analysis.

//__________INDICATOR SETTINGS__________

Symphonie Period

Line Color

Up Color

Down Color

Line Width

Show Copyright Info

//__________ALERT SETTINGS__________

Allow Alert

Allow Notification

Allow Email



