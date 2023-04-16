Netsrac Supply and Demand Easy

Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast.

Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511)

Controls

Variable Description
(SD01) Supply color Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral)
(SD02) Demand color Set your color for demand zones (default is LimeGreen)
(SD03) Line style If you want to show unfilled zones with a border, set the border style with that variable
(SD04) Line width If you have selected "solid" for line style, you can set the width of the line (1 - thin to 5 - thick)
(SD05) Filled zones True, if you want filled zones - otherwise false and set variables SD03/SD04
(SD06) Depth  Set the depth of the swing calculation algo (lower values produces more swings)

I wish you lot of success with this indicator!

Netsrac




