Netsrac Supply and Demand Easy
- Göstergeler
- Carsten Pflug
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 16 Nisan 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast.
Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511)
Controls
|Variable
|Description
|(SD01) Supply color
|Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral)
|(SD02) Demand color
|Set your color for demand zones (default is LimeGreen)
|(SD03) Line style
|If you want to show unfilled zones with a border, set the border style with that variable
|(SD04) Line width
|If you have selected "solid" for line style, you can set the width of the line (1 - thin to 5 - thick)
|(SD05) Filled zones
|True, if you want filled zones - otherwise false and set variables SD03/SD04
|(SD06) Depth
|Set the depth of the swing calculation algo (lower values produces more swings)
I wish you lot of success with this indicator!
Netsrac