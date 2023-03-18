The Devils Contract grid manual
- Master of Patience
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Beta version of a semi-automatic utility for trading grid strategy.
When using, please give feedback on the shortcomings / suggestions.
Good luck to us!
Parameters:
Lot exponent - multiplication of the lot on the next order.
Grid pips - grid size.
Take profit pip - distance of the take profit line.
Magic number - the magic number of the adviser's work.
Trading menu - presence/absence of a trading menu.
Menu size - the size of the menu (choose the value for your resolution).
Menu font size - font size (choose the value for your resolution).
Edit font size - the font size of the input field (select the value for your resolution).
Lotstep +/- - the step of changing the lot.
Info menu size - the size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).
Info menu font size - the font size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).
