The Devils Contract grid manual

Beta version of a semi-automatic utility for trading grid strategy.

When using, please give feedback on the shortcomings / suggestions.


Good luck to us!


Parameters:


Lot exponent - multiplication of the lot on the next order.

Grid pips   - grid size.

Take profit pip - distance of the take profit line.

Magic number - the magic number of the adviser's work.

Trading menu - presence/absence of a trading menu.

Menu size - the size of the menu (choose the value for your resolution).

Menu font size - font size (choose the value for your resolution).

Edit font size - the font size of the input field (select the value for your resolution).

Lotstep +/- - the step of changing the lot.

Info menu size - the size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).

Info menu font size - the font size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).

Filtrele:
skyparc
387
skyparc 2023.04.26 11:55 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Master of Patience
176
Geliştiriciden yanıt Master of Patience 2023.04.29 15:41
Thanks for your feedback! If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the discussions! Good luck for us!
İncelemeye yanıt