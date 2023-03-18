The Devils Contract grid manual

Beta version of a semi-automatic utility for trading grid strategy.

When using, please give feedback on the shortcomings / suggestions.





Good luck to us!





Parameters:





Lot exponent - multiplication of the lot on the next order.

Grid pips - grid size.

Take profit pip - distance of the take profit line.

Magic number - the magic number of the adviser's work.

Trading menu - presence/absence of a trading menu.

Menu size - the size of the menu (choose the value for your resolution).

Menu font size - font size (choose the value for your resolution).

Edit font size - the font size of the input field (select the value for your resolution).

Lotstep +/- - the step of changing the lot.

Info menu size - the size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).

Info menu font size - the font size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).