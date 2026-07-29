Trend Arrow NR
- Indicators
-
Aleksandr BernesMQL5 developer focused on practical MetaTrader 5 tools for discretionary traders: trade panels, risk sizing, exit utilities, and clean chart indicators.
Work experience:
• 10+ years in software development and automation
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 August 2026
Trend Arrow NR Simple buy/sell arrows on the chart for MetaTrader 5. 1. What it does Shows arrows when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA, with an optional minimum separation in ATR multiples. Use as a visual cue — not a full trading system. 2. How signals work (non-repaint) • Arrows appear only on closed bars • The forming (current) bar never gets an arrow • Historical arrows do not move when new ticks arrive • Optional alerts: popup / push / email (once per signal bar) 3. Main inputs • Fast EMA / Slow EMA periods • ATR period and minimum ATR multiple • Arrow offset in points • Alert on/off (popup, push, email) 4. How to use 1) Attach the indicator to any symbol and timeframe 2) Adjust EMA/ATR to your chart 3) Optionally enable alerts 4) Trade with your own rules — arrows are context only 5. Want fewer, cleaner arrows? Upgrade to Trend Arrow Filters ($30): • Same closed-bar NR arrows as Free • Plus: higher-timeframe bias • Plus: session filter • Plus: signal strength + cooldown • Plus: multi-timeframe confluence • Plus: on-chart filter status → https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189036 6. Works well with • Manual Order Panel (free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188303 • Chart Order Panel ($30): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188302 • Risk Trade Panel ($30): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188165 7. Notes • No profit guarantee. Past arrows do not imply future results. • Always use your own risk and position management. • Feedback and reviews are welcome.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating