MA3 Trend MT4

4.17

MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator on three MAs.

 

Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  2. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
  3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
  4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  5. You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
  6. Individual parameters (color, size etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
  7. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system.

 

Version of the MA3 Trend MT4 indicator for MetaTrader 5 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

Recensioni 9
Holger Schiemann
187
Holger Schiemann 2025.04.03 07:57 
 

top

Melike Yalçınoğlu
115
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.03.31 11:30 
 

Highly recommended...

This.Is.Akan
350
This.Is.Akan 2024.06.30 09:56 
 

Very good

