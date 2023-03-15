MA3 Trend MT4
- Indicatori
- Sergei Linskii
- Versione: 2.55
- Aggiornato: 31 marzo 2025
MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator on three MAs.
Benefits of the indicator:
- The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
- The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
- You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
- You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
- You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
- Individual parameters (color, size etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
- The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system.
Version of the MA3 Trend MT4 indicator for MetaTrader 5
I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
top