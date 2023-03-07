Tradiong Tiger

  1. Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT4 will trade as snipper entry with the trend   

    2.

  1. Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor 

  1. You can't start with $100

  1. Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency


  1. You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF USDCAD this types of currency pairs

  1. I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame

      7. Fully automatic entry, exit, stop loss features with manual modification allowed   and 1 more important thing is it will trail your profits.


          If you are in good profit before 3 hours of us session then you can stop this Robot to save that good profits

  1. I would recommend you to use a Good ECN Broker

    2.


    #TradingTiger

     #Trading_Tiger

     #Pran_Gobinda

      #Scalping


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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Master Scalping
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Master Scalping is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform using MQL5 programming language. As its name suggests, it is designed for scalping in the foreign exchange (forex) market, where it aims to generate small profits from numerous trades executed within a short period. The EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify trading opportunities and execute trades automatically. It can be customized with various settings such as lot siz
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Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
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Free for 1 month Introducing Hedging Star - a robust Expert Advisor designed to safeguard your investments with built-in stop loss protection. Before deploying in live trading, it's advisable to conduct thorough testing in a demo environment. Start with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to gauge its performance. This EA is optimized for trading on GBPUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.  One of the standout features of Hedging Star is its trailing stop functionality, which allows for dynamic adjustmen
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Trend Master GOLD
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
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Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
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Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
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Scalping Guru
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Scalping Guru is a highly efficient expert advisor designed specifically for traders in the North American market on the MQL5 website. This EA is optimized for fast-paced, high-frequency trading strategies, making it an ideal tool for traders looking to capitalize on short-term market movements. With its advanced algorithms, Scalping Guru can quickly analyze market conditions and execute trades with lightning-fast speed and precision. This expert advisor is designed to work with a variety of t
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Hedging Confidence
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Hi Guy,  about Hedging Confidence - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker supports micro lots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money should be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
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Big Gient MT4
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Big Giant Trend Following Robot is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for use in currency trading with 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes. This trading robot is based on a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify and capitalize on long-term trends in the forex market. The Big Giant Trend Following Robot uses a combination of technical indicators and market analysis to determine the direction of the trend and the best entry and exit points. It is programmed to automatically execute trades bas
Trading Tiger
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT5 will trade as snipper entry with the trend    Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor  You can't start with $100      4.  If you run at 10 currency pairs and your floating profit is more than 9 usd at 0.01 lot trade then it will close all positions            You can also modify it Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY this types of currency pairs I would recommend you to use
Hedging Star Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Hi Guy's,  about Hedging star Pro - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker support microlots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try to other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money will be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
Gold King Mt5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Gold King Gold King is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed to assist traders in their gold trading activities. The EA uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data and identify trading opportunities, while also providing real-time trading signals and automated trading capabilities. Gold King is specifically designed for gold trading and utilizes a range of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate its trading signals. Traders can use t
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
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