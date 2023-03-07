Tradiong Tiger
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 March 2023
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Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT4 will trade as snipper entry with the trend
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Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor
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You can't start with $100
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Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency
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You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF USDCAD this types of currency pairs
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I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame
If you are in good profit before 3 hours of us session then you can stop this Robot to save that good profits
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I would recommend you to use a Good ECN Broker
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