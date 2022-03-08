Synergy EA
- Experts
- Paul Crooks
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Syn3rgy is a multicurrency scalping EA trading on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF on a M15 timeframe. Syn3rgy has a unique entry and exit strategy combining both time and filtering mechanism to manage trades.
Features
Fully automated Forex trading robot
A safe, accurate and unique trading strategy
Developed with over 5 years of data
Effective Money Management, Exponential growth
Start with as low as $50
Works on all brokers preferable low spread brokers.
Parameters
No_of_Trades—Maximum number of simultaneous trades
Risk—Trade percentage of equity
Use_MM—Enable/disable money management
Starting_time—The hour at which Syn3rgy opens a trade
Stop_Time—The hour at which Syn3rgy stop taking trades
TakeProfit—The number of pips from the current price to close out a position in profit
StopLoss—The number of pips place on a trade to limit losses.
Lots—Lot size for fixed trade
Use_Filter—Enable/Disable to prevent trades due to adverse movement in the market.
Customer Support
Guaranteed 100% support to all customers.