Synergy EA

Syn3rgy is a multicurrency scalping EA trading on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF on a M15 timeframe. Syn3rgy has a unique entry and exit strategy combining both time and filtering mechanism to manage trades.













Features

Fully automated Forex trading robot

A safe, accurate and unique trading strategy

Developed with over 5 years of data

Effective Money Management, Exponential growth

Start with as low as $50

Works on all brokers preferable low spread brokers.









Parameters

No_of_Trades—Maximum number of simultaneous trades

Risk—Trade percentage of equity

Use_MM—Enable/disable money management

Starting_time—The hour at which Syn3rgy opens a trade

Stop_Time—The hour at which Syn3rgy stop taking trades

TakeProfit—The number of pips from the current price to close out a position in profit

StopLoss—The number of pips place on a trade to limit losses.

Lots—Lot size for fixed trade

Use_Filter—Enable/Disable to prevent trades due to adverse movement in the market.









Customer Support

Guaranteed 100% support to all customers.