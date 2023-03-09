Hedging Star Pro

  1. Hi Guy's,  about Hedging star Pro -

  1. This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target

  1. Test in demo first

  1. Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker support microlots size

  1. You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try to other currencies

  1. In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits

  1. And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc

         7. Your money will be safe here 


For any questions please contact me at inbox personally 

Thank you ❤️


 #Hedging

   #Scalping

   #Trading

   #robots 

   #PranGoninda


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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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