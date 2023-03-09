Hedging Star Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
- Hi Guy's, about Hedging star Pro -
- This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target
- Test in demo first
- Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker support microlots size
- You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try to other currencies
- In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits
- And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc
7. Your money will be safe here
For any questions please contact me at inbox personally
Thank you ❤️
#Hedging
#Scalping
#Trading
#robots
#PranGoninda