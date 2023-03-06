Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT5 will trade as snipper entry with the trend

Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor

You can't start with $100

4. If you run at 10 currency pairs and your floating profit is more than 9 usd at 0.01 lot trade then it will close all positions

You can also modify it

Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency

You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY this types of currency pairs

I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame

7. Fully automatic entry, exit, stop loss features with manual modification allowed and 1 more important thing is it will trail your profits.



If you are in good profit before 3 hours of us session then you can stop this Robot to save that good profits.



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