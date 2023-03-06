Trading Tiger
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 March 2023
- Activations: 10
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Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT5 will trade as snipper entry with the trend
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Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor
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You can't start with $100
4. If you run at 10 currency pairs and your floating profit is more than 9 usd at 0.01 lot trade then it will close all positions
You can also modify it
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Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency
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You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY this types of currency pairs
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I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame
7. Fully automatic entry, exit, stop loss features with manual modification allowed and 1 more important thing is it will trail your profits.
If you are in good profit before 3 hours of us session then you can stop this Robot to save that good profits.
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