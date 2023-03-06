Trading Tiger

  1. Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT5 will trade as snipper entry with the trend   


  1. Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor 


  1. You can't start with $100

     4.  If you run at 10 currency pairs and your floating profit is more than 9 usd at 0.01 lot trade then it will close all positions 

          You can also modify it

  1. Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency


  1. You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY this types of currency pairs



  1. I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame

      7. Fully automatic entry, exit, stop loss features with manual modification allowed and 1 more important thing is it will trail your profits.


          If you are in good profit before 3 hours of us session then you can stop this Robot to save that good profits.


       

          #TradingTiger

          #Trading_Tiger

           #PranGobinda

           #Scalping


 

  

   #TradingRobot

   #robots 





Recommended products
Queen Rebate AI
Panyanon Hankhampa
Experts
Queen Rebate AI V3.0 - The Smart Dynamic Grid System Queen Rebate AI V3.0 is an advanced, highly intelligent Expert Advisor designed for both beginner and experienced traders. It completely upgrades the traditional grid strategy by introducing a "Smart Capital Tier" system and an adaptive "Dynamic Target" logic. Whether you want a plug-and-play solution or a robust risk-managed system, this EA is built to protect your capital while maximizing the risk-to-reward ratio. Key Features & Advantages:
Liquidity Sentinel
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
Experts
LIMITED FREE RELEASE This Expert Advisor is temporarily available free of charge. The free release may end at any time. If you decide to test it, I would greatly appreciate an honest review based on your experience with the EA. I am also particularly interested in promising parameter sets found on different symbols and timeframes. Please include the symbol, timeframe, test period, number of trades and modelling method so the results can be reproduced. I am currently working on a new Expert Advis
FREE
King Santosa Robot Trading MT5
Edwin Santosa
Experts
ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence. Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions. Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on gro
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Martinangle Scalper Pro v7
Muhammad Wasim
Experts
Martinangle Pro v7 — RSI-Triggered Martingale Expert Advisor Precision entries. Disciplined sizing. Built to survive its own strategy. Martinangle Pro v7 combines a classic RSI reversal trigger with a tightly controlled martingale sequencing engine — designed for traders who want the aggressive recovery potential of martingale trading without handing the EA a blank check on their account. How It Works Sequencing — If price moves against the position by a configurable number of points, the EA add
QuantFusion
Sadra Mohammadi
Experts
I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Experts
AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
LLM Council Expert Trader
Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
Experts
LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. Join the chat room , get access to the performance showroom , get a fast & free
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
CTR Reclaim
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
5 (1)
Experts
CTR Pro v2.1 — Institutional Reversal EA with Advanced Risk Management CTR Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade structured reversal patterns with strict risk control and professional execution logic. The system focuses on liquidity sweep behavior between recent highs and lows and executes trades only when price confirms a potential reversal. This version includes advanced trade management, session filters and a real-time dashboard for monitoring performance. Core Strategy L
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Experts
1. ENGLISH (Primary Global Language) DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – The Ultimate Gold Algorithmic System Welcome to the next generation of Gold trading.   DeliBot Pro   is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe algorithmic trading system designed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . By merging high-frequency M1 momentum, M1 Reversal signals, and M15 Trend confirmation, DeliBot Pro captures precise gold market expansions while offering robust capital shields. Core Trading Philosophy Unlike typical gr
SMC Automato MT5
Jean Charles Vilhena Maia
Experts
SMC AUTOMATO (MT5) – Sweep • CHOCH • Retest (M15/M5) SMC AUTOMATO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates a market-structure (SMC) based logic with a confirmation flow using sweep , Change of Character (CHOCH) and retest , using M15 (structure) and M5 (entry/management) timeframes. The robot was developed to execute trades in an objective and standardized way , with market filters and position management, without promising results and respecting MT5 execution rules. How the EA works
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
MoJan
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
IMPORTANT(1): This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe. MOJAN MT5 is designed to work with its default parameters on Gold M15, so no additional preset file is required for the recommended setup. If you want to use the EA on other symbols, other timeframes, or different broker conditions, you must perform your own backtests, forward tests, and risk evaluation. Results outside the recommended Gold M15 setup are not guaranteed. IMPORTANT(2):   Lot Size
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
Experts
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
One Milion
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
Experts
Expert Million Way From $500 to $1 million in 4 years More than one well-studied risk strategy The expert allows from the first $500 Hello Million Dollars Without any fatigue, we are in the era of artificial intelligence Your opportunity is now available for automated trading You can now achieve all your dreams with the strongest market strategy now with the Expert Million Dollars
XAU Adaptive Titan
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD ADAPTIVE TITAN AI  The Ultimate AI-Driven Adaptive Gold Scalper XAUUSD Adaptive Titan AI is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Combining advanced Adaptive Support/Resistance logic, Dual MA Trend Filtering, and our proprietary Aegis Shield technology, this EA does not just trade—it thinks, it adapts, and it strikes with absolute precision. Unlike conventional trading systems that rely on static indicators, Adaptive Titan AI utilizes a multi-l
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
Experts
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Demark Gold Cyber
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
DA6 Wyckoff EA
Shing Tat Kwok
Experts
DA6 Wyckoff EA Automated Order Management System Based on Classical Market Structure Theory ============================================================ Intended Symbols The parameter configurations built into this Expert Advisor (EA) are calibrated only for the following 7 symbols under IC Markets: DE40, US30, USTEC, US500, UK100, STOXX50, and US2000. This EA is designed and intended to be used exclusively on these symbols under IC Markets. If attached to any other symbol or broker, the EA
XAU Guardian
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
Pro5Engine GOLD Expert
Ritesh More
Experts
Pro5Engine GOLD Expert MT5 The Ultimate Institutional Multi-Engine Synergy System Designed Specially for XAUUSD Most Gold EAs fail because they rely on a single mathematical model. When the market dynamics shift from a clean trend to an erratic range, the bot gets shredded. Pro5Engine GOLD Expert eliminates this structural vulnerability. It operates on a proprietary 5-Engine Synergy Architecture that running five distinct institutional algorithmic engines simultaneously. If one engine faces a c
Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
Arvind Verma
Experts
Asia Trading Titans  Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine . Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference. Live signal & set files Live Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My Set files / custom tuni
Gold StructureSniperStrike
Kridtapon Petkaewna
Experts
Gold StructureSniperStrike | Breakout EA with EMA Trend Filter + Virtual Trailing Stop | XAUUSD Overview Gold StructureSniperStrike is a systematic breakout Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD. It targets the breach of the important level — the most watched structural reference points in institutional Gold trading. The moment price crosses a confirmed level, the EA enters a market order immediately and manages the position with a fully virtual trailing stop running entirely in memory, w
Gold Phantom EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Gold Phantom is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated confluence of multiple technical indicators, price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, Gold Phantom employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategies. It doesn't promise miracles, but de
Sell Below Moving Average
Rodel Saludares
Experts
Sell Below Moving Average V1 Overview Sell Below Moving Average V1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA follows a simple but effective trend-following strategy based on the relationship between market price and a Moving Average indicator. The Expert Advisor automatically opens SELL positions when market conditions meet the predefined rules and manages trades using automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic profit-locking technology. This EA is designed for
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
Algorit Trader
Miguel Alejandro Orieta
Experts
Algorit Trader | Prop Edition (MT5) Algorit Trader is a high-precision algorithmic trading system engineered under the strictest Financial Engineering standards. This Expert Advisor (EA) goes beyond simple entry-seeking; it analyzes institutional narrative by fusing Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodologies, and quantitative volatility analysis. Specifically designed to overcome the challenges of Prop Firms (FTMO, MyFundedFX, etc.) , the bot integrates institutional-grade risk management tha
Gold Flow Trader Plus
Maicon Rodrigues Reis
Experts
Gold Flow Trader Plus — Official Description Overview (M3 Timeframe / 1:1000 Leverage) Gold Flow Trader Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, strict risk control, and capital preservation. This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments, excessive instability, or low technical-quality setups. Its goal is not t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
More from author
Master Scalping
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Master Scalping is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform using MQL5 programming language. As its name suggests, it is designed for scalping in the foreign exchange (forex) market, where it aims to generate small profits from numerous trades executed within a short period. The EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify trading opportunities and execute trades automatically. It can be customized with various settings such as lot siz
FREE
Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Free for 1 month Introducing Hedging Star - a robust Expert Advisor designed to safeguard your investments with built-in stop loss protection. Before deploying in live trading, it's advisable to conduct thorough testing in a demo environment. Start with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to gauge its performance. This EA is optimized for trading on GBPUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.  One of the standout features of Hedging Star is its trailing stop functionality, which allows for dynamic adjustmen
FREE
Trend Master GOLD
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
FREE
Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
FREE
Tradiong Tiger
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT4 will trade as snipper entry with the trend    Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor  You can't start with $100 Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF USDCAD this types of currency pairs I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame       7. Fully automatic  entry, exit, stop loss features with manual modification allowed    and 1 more important thing is it will trail your profit
FREE
Scalping Guru
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Scalping Guru is a highly efficient expert advisor designed specifically for traders in the North American market on the MQL5 website. This EA is optimized for fast-paced, high-frequency trading strategies, making it an ideal tool for traders looking to capitalize on short-term market movements. With its advanced algorithms, Scalping Guru can quickly analyze market conditions and execute trades with lightning-fast speed and precision. This expert advisor is designed to work with a variety of t
FREE
Hedging Confidence
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Hi Guy,  about Hedging Confidence - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker supports micro lots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money should be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
FREE
Big Gient MT4
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Big Giant Trend Following Robot is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for use in currency trading with 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes. This trading robot is based on a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify and capitalize on long-term trends in the forex market. The Big Giant Trend Following Robot uses a combination of technical indicators and market analysis to determine the direction of the trend and the best entry and exit points. It is programmed to automatically execute trades bas
Hedging Star Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Hi Guy's,  about Hedging star Pro - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker support microlots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try to other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money will be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
Gold King Mt5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Gold King Gold King is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed to assist traders in their gold trading activities. The EA uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data and identify trading opportunities, while also providing real-time trading signals and automated trading capabilities. Gold King is specifically designed for gold trading and utilizes a range of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate its trading signals. Traders can use t
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review