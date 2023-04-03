Grid Strategist

Grid Strategy is a brand new EA designed to use Grid strategy to ensure consistent and stable profits in the long run without Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP).

Grid Strategy uses support and resistance zones combined with box breaks to find entry points. When the asset price reaches these support and resistance zones, the EA will open new buy or sell positions in the Grid strategy with a reasonable distance. For each new position, the EA sets a specific profit target to close the trade. When the asset price moves to these profit targets, the Grid Strategist closes the trade to realize the profit.

Since there is no Stop Loss or Take Profit in the strategy, open positions can sometimes suffer losses. However, thanks to the Grid strategy, the Grid Strategist can recover these losses by opening new positions if a breakout of the box occurs.

Grid Strategy is also equipped with strict risk management features to minimize the total amount of capital at risk in trades. With effective Grid strategy and risk management features, Grid Strategy is a promising EA to achieve stable profits in the long run without SL or TP.

The EA only works with currency pairs. Never attach it to a chart other than the currency pairs chart.

EA works best on EURUSD currency pair. Therefore, it should only be used to trade the EURUSD currency pair.

The EA only works on the 1 minute timeframe. please turn on the chart on 1 minute time frame.

Absolutely do not attach it to the 1H timeframe.

Input settings:

X_volume =2: means increase the current volume by multiplying by 2 . you can increase the volume arbitrarily.




Video Grid Strategist
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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RSI Divergence EA
Ho Xuan Gioi
Experts
EA works based on RSI divergence, combined with secret algorithm to create 1 powerful EA conquering the FX market. It has been thoroughly tested before being sold. The EA always sets a stop loss and take profit on every trade. To better understand, you can watch the attached video, then download and backtest carefully before running on a real account. Only works on 1H timeframe. Please do not attach any timeframe other than 1H. Only works with currency pairs with symbol XXXUSD and works best on
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