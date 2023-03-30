Master Scalping
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 30 March 2023
Master Scalping is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform using MQL5 programming language. As its name suggests, it is designed for scalping in the foreign exchange (forex) market, where it aims to generate small profits from numerous trades executed within a short period. The EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify trading opportunities and execute trades automatically. It can be customized with various settings such as lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop, and can operate on multiple currency pairs simultaneously. The effectiveness of Master Scalping may depend on market conditions and user settings, and it is recommended to backtest and optimize the EA before using it on a live account.