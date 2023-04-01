Gold King Mt5

Gold King

Gold King is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed to assist traders in their gold trading activities. The EA uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data and identify trading opportunities, while also providing real-time trading signals and automated trading capabilities. Gold King is specifically designed for gold trading and utilizes a range of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate its trading signals. Traders can use the EA to execute trades automatically or use its signals to inform their manual trading decisions. Overall, Gold King is a powerful tool for traders looking to optimize their gold trading strategies and improve their chances of success in this lucrative market.


Use this EA only in Gold and test in demo account first.

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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Hi Guy,  about Hedging Confidence - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker supports micro lots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money should be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
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