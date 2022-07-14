LazyBoy Scalper Hedger Utility EA

From the creators of the successful LazyBoy Super Trends Gold Trader and LazyBoy Scalper/Scrapper. Comes this ultra safe ultra high profitability Gold Scalper Hedger Expert Advisor.

Join out Telegram Group for More Information.


About the EA

- This EA is a utility only EA. It's a trade assistant, not a fully automated EA and it will not make you money in backtesting or in real account unless you setup the inputs correctly. Basically it will do exactly as you set it to do in the inputs. To get the fully automated version, please do contact us through Telegram ID @samshosho and group https://t.me/LazyBoyEA

- This Fully automated version of this EA comes with two modes, first Hedging, secondly Scalping.

Ever been in a situation in which your buy positions all in loss and the price is dropping more. You don't know what to do as it has gone too far and closing all loss positions will basically make you lose so much money. Or of course vise versa, you have opened sell positions and price has gone so much up and it's too late to close them as it will yield in a big loss.


That's when the first part of the EA comes. Hedging. It will hedge your account and slowly close buy or sell positions as price goes up or down. This is very intensive operation and cannot be done by setting in front of the computer trying to catch those moments when you should close buy positions or sell positions and gain in the opposite direction. This EA takes over all the efforts required and does everything for you.

Once your money is back, then it will switch to the Scalping Mode. In which it will hit big trends and make crazy money.

Have you watched the you-tube video that showed this guy that had put $200 in his account and in 4 hours, he gained $185k.

If you didn't, then google it.

This is exactly what this EA does. it catches a trend and keeps on opening positions in favor of the trend, in a rate that a human being can't do. It will also automatically increase the amount of positions and lot size as the equity grows. Then at certain point when the trend is about to die. It will close all positions and leave you with a huge like nothing you have seen profit.


Features of this version

- Use as a Hedger or a Scalper;

* Full information of the current status of the EA and market at a glance is displayed in a chart top panel.

* Set the amount of positions and lot size to open at certain price or price point.

* With certain inputs, get your account out of bad situations when you have gone too far with open losing positions.

* With certain inputs, balance your account and start slowly gain your money back.

* Switch between Hedging and Scalping.

* With certain inputs, able catch trends.

* With certain inputs, hedge going up or down.


Features of the fully automated version

- Fully automated Hedger and Scalper;

* Full information of the current status of the EA and market at a glance is displayed in a chart top panel.

* Automatic calculation amount of positions and lot size when a trend happen.

* Will get your account out of bad situations when you have gone too far with open losing positions.

* Will balance your account and start slowly gain your money back.

* Will switch between Hedging and Scalping.

* Super fast trend gainer, literarily in few minutes.

* Control which way to hedge or both ways.


How Does it work!?


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Ahmed Sarıkaya
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Ahmed Sarıkaya 2022.11.14 13:05 
 

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