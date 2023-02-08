RSI Scanner for mt5

The idea behind this indicator is to find all currency pairs that are over-bought or over-sold according to the RSI indicator at one go.

The RSI uses the default period of 14 (this can be changed in the settings) and scans all symbols to find the RSI level you will have specified. Once currency pairs that meet the specification are found, the indicator will open those charts for you incase those charts aren't open and proceed to write the full list of currencies on the experts tab.



