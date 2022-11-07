RSI GbjJpy Bot

There are thousands, if not millions, of strategies on the internet, but only less than 10% work and of those even less have stood the test of time. Very few strategies have successfully weathered the 2008-2009 financial crisis, 2020 covid effects on the markets and all other unforeseen events that have affected the market in the last 2 decades. That being said, the strategy I feature in this episode does just that, the epitome of stability as I’ll show in a 20 year back-test.



The source of this strategy is Scott Welsh’s video, The Free Long Term $36 Million system. Check his channel out to get other amazing strategies.

For more free trading resources, check out: http://abctrading.xyz



