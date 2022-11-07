RSI GbjJpy Bot

3

There are thousands, if not millions, of strategies on the internet, but only less than 10% work and of those even less have stood the test of time. Very few strategies have successfully weathered the 2008-2009 financial crisis, 2020 covid effects on the markets and all other unforeseen events that have affected the market in the last 2 decades. That being said, the strategy I feature in this episode does just that, the epitome of stability as I’ll show in a 20 year back-test.

The source of this strategy is Scott Welsh’s video, The Free Long Term $36 Million system. Check his channel out to get other amazing strategies.

For more free trading resources, check out: http://abctrading.xyz


Video RSI GbjJpy Bot
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Jake John Freeman
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Jake John Freeman 2022.12.05 00:24 
 

This expert looks profitable in backtests but there are times when the equity makes gains then drops back down to breakeven, this means there is no effect on the balance. It does occasionally win trades but it also misses out on a lot of equity. It could be profitable in live trading, but it could also be tuned to be more profitable. There are no parameters to do that yourself unfortunately.

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