An ATR Trailing Stoploss

1

For Meta Trader 5.

We have all experienced a situation where the market wipes out our stoploss before it turning in the direction we had anticipated. 

This experience is more frequent when you use a trailing stoploss. If only there was a way to place and trail the stoploss just the perfect amount of pips away. Well, there is...  

The Average True Range (ATR) is a one of the most popular technical analysis indicator, introduced by J.Welles Wilder, that measures Market Volatility for a given number of candles back.  

Simply put, the concept behind having an ATR Trailing Stoploss is to trailing your order (locking in profits), giving your trade just enough room so that your Stoploss is not wiped out.  Therefore a currency experiencing higher volatility will have its stoploss more pips away than a currency experiencing lower volatility. 

List of Parameters 

  • Setting of Initial Stoploss - You can choose to set your initial stoploss manually or the EA can do it for you.
  • Using a trailing Stoploss - You can choose whether or not to use a Trailing Stoploss. 
  • ATR Stoploss trailing Multiplier - the recommended multiplier is 2 or 3 but you can adjust accordingly.
  • ATR Period - The number of candles back the ATR calculates its value from. The general period used is 14. 
  • When to Activate Trailing Stoploss - After your trade has profited by how many pips would you like it to start trailing. 


Recommended products
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
️ IMPORTANT: NOT A "CASINO" EA Strategy Style: Low Frequency, High Precision (Sniper Mode). Trade Frequency: Approx. 1-2 trades per month. Logic: This EA does NOT trade every day. It waits patiently for weeks to catch the massive "Fat Tail" trends of Bitcoin. If you are looking for a scalper that trades 10 times a day, please DO NOT buy this EA. This tool is for patient investors only. LAUNCH SPECIAL: $99 (Price will strictly increase to $199 after the first 10 copies are sold) TURTLE SIX P
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
KAB CommandPanel V33
Wang Ze Di
Utilities
Fast execution utility for manual traders. Drag-and-drop visual trading, split take-profits, and single-ticket management system. Speed, Precision, and Risk Control. KAB Trade Manager is built for traders who need to execute fast but keep risk tight. It integrates all essential tools into floating, collapsible windows. Core Functions: Instant Order Execution:   Market and Pending orders with automatic Lot sizing based on SL distance. Focus Ticket Manager:   A dedicated window to monitor and mana
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilities
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
T Position Size Calculator
Thyda Saing
Utilities
Demo version T Position Size Calculator   doesn't work in the strategy tester. The Strategy Tester does not support the processing of ChartEvent. It does not support most of the panel's functionality. Contact me for any questions or ideas for improvement or in case of a bug found. Control and manage your trading like a professional trader with T Position Size Calculator. T Position Size Calculator – an MT5 Expert Adviser, is a user-friendly custom tools (Dialog Panel and Three Lines, Order Line
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Utilities
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
More from author
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (9)
Indicators
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
Trend Line Channel
David Muriithi
3.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Trend Channels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  Get an alternative version of this indicator here:   https://youtu.be/lt7Wn_bfjPE For more free stuff visit:  https://abctrading.xyz Parameters 1) Which trend do you want t
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator
David Muriithi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B: All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies in
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Auto Breakeven
David Muriithi
Utilities
Introducing a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy – the Auto Breakeven EA! This feature-rich EA is tailored to bring your stop-loss to breakeven, ensuring a risk-free trade once the market moves in your favor up to a specified price. Explore the full potential of the Auto Breakeven EA. Download it for free now, and find the download link at the bottom of our page. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your risk management strategy. Happy
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Lot size Calculator Panel MT4
David Muriithi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Calculating the number of lots needed so as to make sure you are risking a specific percent of account balance can be tedious. Luckily, there are websites that make this task a lot easier. This indicator takes things to the next level as it ensures you don’t have to leave the metatrader platform to perform these calculations. The lot-size calculator is a simple calculator that works in all forex currency pairs, BTCUSD, US500, HK50 and XTIUSD. For more free stuff:  http://abctrading.xyz
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
Partial Close
David Muriithi
Utilities
Have you ever been in a winning trade and wanted to close say half of position to lock in some profit. Well, this expert advisor does just that for you, and it's absolutely free. What you need to do is set what percentage of your trade you'd like closed and then set the price you like to close at. It that simple. To get a better understanding of how it works, then watch the video below. Note: The EA only works with one timeframe, changing timeframes will result in lose of all data by the EA i
FREE
Currency Strength Momentum Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
The   currency strength momentum   has a lot of similarities with   currency strength meter   presented in the previous page, but the difference are much more pronounced. You can try putting both in the same chart and see the difference in results.   Currency strength momentum   measures strength of a currency based on (you guess it) it's momentum relative to other currencies, while   currency strength meter   measures the strength of a currency based on pips it has moved in a certain direction.
FREE
RSI GbjJpy Bot
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Experts
There are thousands, if not millions, of strategies on the internet, but only less than 10% work and of those even less have stood the test of time. Very few strategies have successfully weathered the 2008-2009 financial crisis, 2020 covid effects on the markets and all other unforeseen events that have affected the market in the last 2 decades. That being said, the strategy I feature in this episode does just that, the epitome of stability as I’ll show in a 20 year back-test. The source of th
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Session Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not m
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
5 (5)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
Indicators
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B:   All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies
FREE
RSI Scanner for mt5
David Muriithi
Indicators
The idea behind this indicator is to find all currency pairs that are over-bought or over-sold according to the RSI indicator at one go. The RSI uses the default period of 14 (this can be changed in the settings) and scans all symbols to find the RSI level you will have specified. Once currency pairs that meet the specification are found, the indicator will open those charts for you incase those charts aren't open and proceed to write the full list of currencies on the experts tab.
FREE
The Session Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not mo
FREE
FTMO Trading Panel
David Muriithi
5 (1)
Utilities
The world of prop firm trading is one filled with tension and excitement in equal measure, and   FTMO   is definitely the most reputable firm out there. On one hand is the prospect of making huge sums of money and on the other, losing all the money you have invested. The easiest way of the latter scenario occurring is   drawdown , and more often than not   daily drawdown . It's what keeps us constantly checking our phones, the pain of every traders existence. What if there was a way of making
FREE
Currency Strength Momentum mt4
David Muriithi
Indicators
The   currency strength momentum   has a lot of similarities with   currency strength meter   presented in the previous page, but the difference are much more pronounced. You can try putting both in the same chart and see the difference in results.   Currency strength momentum   measures strength of a currency based on (you guess it) it's momentum relative to other currencies, while   currency strength meter   measures the strength of a currency based on pips it has moved in a certain direction.
FREE
My Forex funds Drawdown Nights Watch
David Muriithi
5 (1)
Utilities
The world of prop firm trading is one filled with tension and excitement in equal measure, and   My Forex Funds   is on the forefront of bring that world to regular traders. On one hand is the prospect of making huge sums of money and on the other, losing all the money you have invested. The easiest way of the latter scenario occurring is   drawdown , and more often than not   daily drawdown . It's what keeps us constantly checking our phones, the pain of every traders existence. What if there w
FREE
ATR Trailing Stoploss
David Muriithi
Utilities
For Meta Trader 4. We have all experienced a situation where the market wipes out our stoploss before it turning in the direction we had anticipated.  This is experience becomes more frequent when we use a trailing stoploss. If only there was a way to place and trail the stoploss just the perfect amount of pips away. Well, there is...   The Average True Range (ATR) is a one of the most popular technical analysis indicator, introduced by J.Welles Wilder, that measures Market Volatility for a give
The Forex Calculator
David Muriithi
Utilities
Every trading guru, every YouTube tutorial, every trading book and every experienced trader tells us to risk a certain predetermined percentage of our account on a trade. (This isn't gambling! They said). But what they don't tell us is the number of computations it takes to balance the calculations of lot size, percentage risk and risk reward ratio all while ensuring the stoploss is the right number of pips away.  Enter The Forex Calculator. This Expert adviser is designed to make your trading s
Filter:
Antonio Toscano
81
Antonio Toscano 2021.11.07 19:43 
 

ATR doesn't perform as expected.

David Muriithi
67015
Reply from developer David Muriithi 2021.11.08 19:45
Hey, sorry to hear you've had a bad experience. What was your expectation of the EA ?
Reply to review