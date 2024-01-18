Partial Close
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Have you ever been in a winning trade and wanted to close say half of position to lock in some profit. Well, this expert advisor does just that for you, and it's absolutely free. What you need to do is set what percentage of your trade you'd like closed and then set the price you like to close at. It that simple.
To get a better understanding of how it works, then watch the video below.
Note: The EA only works with one timeframe, changing timeframes will result in lose of all data by the EA i.e. which trades to close at which price with how many lots. If the video below gets 300 likes, then I'll upload a version that isn't affected by changing timeframes.
To get a better understanding of how it works, then watch the video below.
Note: The EA only works with one timeframe, changing timeframes will result in lose of all data by the EA i.e. which trades to close at which price with how many lots. If the video below gets 300 likes, then I'll upload a version that isn't affected by changing timeframes.