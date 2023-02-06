Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4

4.87
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH, Breaker BlocksMomentum Shift, Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,  Fair Value Gap, FVG, Premium & Discount Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure,  Liquidity Voids, Long Wicks, Candle Timer, Fractals, ZigZag, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Asian Range, NY Midnight Open, NDOG, NWOG

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. 

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

 (MT5 version here)

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template

Dark template shared by user: Dark Template


If you have purchased my product, please send me a private message.


Features

  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
  • Order Blocks with Volume metrics
  • Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Breaker Blocks labeling
  • Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks,  Strong Imbalance detection
  • High Timeframe ability. BigBar, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
  • Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
  • Fractal Points
  • Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
  • BSL/SSL Taken Detect
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
  • Liquidity Voids
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Long Wicks detect
  • Market Time Zone
  • Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
  • NY Midnight Open
  • NWOG/NDOG
  • Candle Timer
  • Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email.
  • Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)


SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）

Free Demo Test:  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 Free Demo Test - YouTube

Instructions Part1 SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part1 - YouTube

    Instructions Part2  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part2 - YouTube

    Instructions Part3  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part3 - YouTube

    Bewertungen 84
    Manuel-armando Puzio
    204
    Manuel-armando Puzio 2025.11.23 15:32 
     

    Very good work!

    JUAN rulfo
    311
    JUAN rulfo 2025.09.10 11:34 
     

    Hello sir. Can you help me with your most accurate alert on H4 and major pairs. I am a little lost. Very nice indicator, Regards

    Anand J Dharsenda
    1287
    Anand J Dharsenda 2025.07.17 12:30 
     

    I’ve been using the Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 indicator, and I must say—it’s a game changer! The accuracy, clarity, and the way it simplifies market structure is simply brilliant. It has significantly improved my confidence and precision in trading. But what truly sets this apart is the developer. Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and skilled, but he’s also one of the most genuinely supportive and kind-hearted individuals I’ve interacted with in this space. He responds quickly, provides detailed help, and truly cares about traders' success. You don’t just get a great tool—you get outstanding human support behind it. If you're serious about trading with smart, professional tools, this indicator is a must-have. And the developer? A rare gem in the trading community. Highly recommended! 🙏👏

