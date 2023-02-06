Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4
- Jing Bo Wu
- Version: 18.9
- Aktualisiert: 12 November 2025
- Aktivierungen: 10
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.
"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.
This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.
(MT5 version here)
If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.
SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...
MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template
Dark template shared by user: Dark Template
Features
- Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
- Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
- Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
- Order Blocks with Volume metrics
- Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
- Breaker Blocks labeling
- Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance detection
- High Timeframe ability. BigBar, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
- Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
- Fractal Points
- Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
- BSL/SSL Taken Detect
- Equal Highs & Lows
- Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
- Liquidity Voids
- Previous Highs & Lows
- Premium & Discount Zones as a range
- Long Wicks detect
- Market Time Zone
- Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
- NY Midnight Open
- NWOG/NDOG
- Candle Timer
- Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email.
- Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)
SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）
Free Demo Test: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 Free Demo Test - YouTube
Instructions Part1: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part1 - YouTube
Instructions Part2: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part2 - YouTube
Instructions Part3: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part3 - YouTube
