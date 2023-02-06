Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4

4.87
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. 

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template

Dark template shared by user: Dark Template


If you have purchased my product, please send me a private message.


Features

  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
  • Order Blocks with Volume metrics
  • Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Breaker Blocks labeling
  • Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks,  Strong Imbalance detection
  • High Timeframe ability. BigBar, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
  • Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
  • Fractal Points
  • Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
  • BSL/SSL Taken Detect
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
  • Liquidity Voids
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Long Wicks detect
  • Market Time Zone
  • Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
  • NY Midnight Open
  • NWOG/NDOG
  • Candle Timer
  • Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email.
  • Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)


SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）

Free Demo Test:  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 Free Demo Test - YouTube

Instructions Part1 SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part1 - YouTube

    Instructions Part2  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part2 - YouTube

    Instructions Part3  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part3 - YouTube

    Manuel-armando Puzio
    204
    Manuel-armando Puzio 2025.11.23 15:32 
     

    Very good work!

    JUAN rulfo
    311
    JUAN rulfo 2025.09.10 11:34 
     

    Hello sir. Can you help me with your most accurate alert on H4 and major pairs. I am a little lost. Very nice indicator, Regards

    Anand J Dharsenda
    1287
    Anand J Dharsenda 2025.07.17 12:30 
     

    I’ve been using the Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 indicator, and I must say—it’s a game changer! The accuracy, clarity, and the way it simplifies market structure is simply brilliant. It has significantly improved my confidence and precision in trading. But what truly sets this apart is the developer. Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and skilled, but he’s also one of the most genuinely supportive and kind-hearted individuals I’ve interacted with in this space. He responds quickly, provides detailed help, and truly cares about traders' success. You don’t just get a great tool—you get outstanding human support behind it. If you're serious about trading with smart, professional tools, this indicator is a must-have. And the developer? A rare gem in the trading community. Highly recommended! 🙏👏

    Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5
    Jing Bo Wu
    4.63 (79)
    Indicadores
    ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure
    SMC FiboRe Source Code
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicadores
    This indicator automatically identifies market structure and plots Fibonacci retracement levels in real time. It detects key swing highs and lows to mark structural points such as higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows, helping traders quickly understand trend direction and structural shifts. Based on the detected structure, the indicator dynamically draws Fibonacci levels, allowing traders to easily spot potential retracement, pullback, and entry zones without manual drawing.
    ZhuQue S1 MT5
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets. Key features: GBP/USD focused precision trading Advanced strategy engine with multi-factor anal
    Squeeze Momentum Indicator by Giles
    Jing Bo Wu
    4.67 (6)
    Indicadores
    This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Gray  dot on  the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (Bollinger Bands are with in Keltner Channel). This signifies low volatility, market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Blue dot signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first blue after a gray dot, and taking a position in the direction of the moment
    FREE
    Trade History for MT4
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicadores
    Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
    FREE
    BaiHu S1
    Jing Bo Wu
    Experts
    This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
    ZhuQue S7
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading , this EA identifies critical price levels based on historical support/resistance, volume zones, and volatility clusters. Once these levels are validated, it sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capitalize on breakout momentum. The system is optimized to trade during high-impact news and session opens, where breakout moves tend to be strongest. With its event-driven nature , the EA avoids overtrading and focuses on clean, high-quality setups . It al
    ExpertSMC
    Jing Bo Wu
    4.2 (10)
    Experts
    ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply Demand  ,  Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Fra
    ZhuQue S3
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
    SMC FVG iFVG Source Code
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicadores
    This indicator automatically detects and marks Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and inverse Fair Value Gaps (iFVG) in real time. It analyzes price action to identify imbalances created by strong market moves, highlighting potential areas of interest for price rebalancing, continuation, or reversal. The indicator updates dynamically as new candles form, providing clear and objective visualization of valid FVG and iFVG zones without manual analysis. It is well suited for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-base
    Manuel-armando Puzio
    204
    Manuel-armando Puzio 2025.11.23 15:32 
     

    Very good work!

    JUAN rulfo
    311
    JUAN rulfo 2025.09.10 11:34 
     

    Hello sir. Can you help me with your most accurate alert on H4 and major pairs. I am a little lost. Very nice indicator, Regards

    Jing Bo Wu
    25587
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jing Bo Wu 2025.09.10 11:48
    I sent you a private message.
    Anand J Dharsenda
    1287
    Anand J Dharsenda 2025.07.17 12:30 
     

    I’ve been using the Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 indicator, and I must say—it’s a game changer! The accuracy, clarity, and the way it simplifies market structure is simply brilliant. It has significantly improved my confidence and precision in trading. But what truly sets this apart is the developer. Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and skilled, but he’s also one of the most genuinely supportive and kind-hearted individuals I’ve interacted with in this space. He responds quickly, provides detailed help, and truly cares about traders' success. You don’t just get a great tool—you get outstanding human support behind it. If you're serious about trading with smart, professional tools, this indicator is a must-have. And the developer? A rare gem in the trading community. Highly recommended! 🙏👏

    Jing Bo Wu
    25587
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jing Bo Wu 2025.07.17 15:31
    Thank you, you gave a very high evaluation.
    Nguyễn Thế
    23
    Nguyễn Thế 2025.06.14 11:28 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Jing Bo Wu
    25587
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jing Bo Wu 2025.06.14 14:20
    Sorry bro , they are different products and cannot be switched.
    Molefi Mokhethi
    513
    Molefi Mokhethi 2025.05.28 08:28 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    calinog187
    43
    calinog187 2025.04.06 08:22 
     

    Best SMC indicator-thnks for the Hard work developer.Proud to be Part of u.

    seniorbro2
    304
    seniorbro2 2025.04.04 01:31 
     

    The indicator is packed with features, perhaps too many for some people! However, if you use SMA you will find whatever you need here, and more. Congratulations to the author for packing so much in and at such a competitive price.

    bakhri62
    110
    bakhri62 2025.02.09 07:05 
     

    Good product and congratulation to the developer

    Mbulelo Ndubane
    30
    Mbulelo Ndubane 2024.12.31 11:15 
     

    This is indicator is a game changer, its all up to the operator ICT will proud of this piece of software... well done man! The only thing we missing are the QUARTERLY THEORY Macros.

    Mxolisi Mtshatsheni
    28
    Mxolisi Mtshatsheni 2024.12.27 18:50 
     

    I love this indicator, the only indicator I use after a long search... wish there was a community like a discord for people using this indicator so we can learn more from each other.

    Kingdomtraderfx
    309
    Kingdomtraderfx 2024.12.05 20:27 
     

    This trurly a great indicator, would it be possible to create a PD Array scanner that would give alerts when price-touches any of the 3 zones for the different time zones? Maybe this is a separate indicator.

    olitex
    19
    olitex 2024.10.15 02:07 
     

    Truly the best SMC indicator there is on MT4, once configured according to our personal criteria we just have to concentrate on the chart for a one-glance analysis, it's clear, precise, and frees you from certain tasks which are calculated and plotted automatically, really excellent. If I had one or two small requests, I'd add the colored candles for the trend, and the auto trendline, it would be 100% complete and perfect in every way, but right now it's already really top-notch as it is, bravo for the work and the multitude of settings.

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    839
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.09.05 16:58 
     

    I recommend it. great indicator

    Heiner G.
    700
    Heiner G. 2024.08.12 17:33 
     

    100%

    ets2884
    94
    ets2884 2024.08.07 15:21 
     

    J'ai testé cette indicateur depuis plus d'un mois. l'idée de font est pas mal. Mais ça ne fonctionne pas malheureusement. Cette indicateur se retourne assez souvent ACHAT VENTE ACHAT VENTE ACHAT VENTE. Et les statistiques de résultats TP/SL sur l'indicateur sont faux. Car le compteur de TP (tp1 et tp2) compte deux TP comme ci on avait ouvert deux trades en même temps, mais quand il fait un STOP LOSS le compteur de SL compte qu'un seule trade ouvert comme ci un seul trade avait était ouverts. De plus, il y a un défaut de programmation, si on regarde le graphique plus loins dans le passé, on peut voir un stop loss perdant d'un trade précédent dont le résultat est en positif ex : (SL 131) au lieu de (SL -131) sans le signe - moins devant le nombre qui réajuste et minimise le nombre de pips en SL sur le compteur. SL. j'ai testé sur un mois . Sur 52 trades ouverts, l'indicateur a fait 37 stop loss, 10 tp1, 5 tp2 autant vous dire que les résultats sont mauvais. J'ai demandé des explications et de l'aide aux vendeurs. qu'il ne réponde pas a mes questions, mais pas des illustrations que surement avec lui ça fonctionne bien, donc il comprend pas que ça ne marche pas avec nous. j'ai même ouvert 6 trades en live avec le vendeur en ligne. En lui envoyant les 6 captures d'écran pour montrer au vendeur que je suis de bonne fois et que ça ne fonctionne pas. Et que j'aimerai savoir si je fais une erreur dans sa méthode . Mais non, le vendeur me dit que ça marche et c'est juste QU'IL FAUT ACHETER TOUS LES INDICATEURS DE SA BOUTIQUE POUR AVOIR UNE VRAIE STRATEGIE. Et ça ce n'est pas écrit dans les fiches produit. Si vous voulez des preuves de ce que j'écris ici . je vous invite à me contacter je vous envoie les captures d'écrans qui montre que je suis de bonne fois, ou si vous avez la solution pour faire de l'argent avec cette indicateur je vous écoute car le vendeur n'a pas de réponse a mes questions. Si le vendeur veut montrer que ça fonctionne , qu'il fasse une vraie vidéo en direct live de 10 à 20 trades d'affiliées sans coupure ni montage sur 1 voir 2 jours en direct sur you tube Et on verra le résultat à la fin. J'aurai vraiment aimer dire du bien de cette indicateur qui par les bon avis et la description fait croient à la solution pour gagner de l'argent. Mais ne gaspillez pas votre argent dans ce produit, vous perdez votre temps. je changerai cette avis uniquement si le vendeur me montre une vraie preuve que ça fonctionne en direct live sur rendez vous. Après je pense que si ça fonctionnait vraiment, personnellement je ne le vendrez pas à tout le monde, mais je ferais mon propre argent avec et le partagerai avec quelques amis et la famille. Il ne faut pas cherche de solutions pour trouver l'or, il vaut mieux vendre des pelles et des pioches aux chercheurs.

    Jing Bo Wu
    25587
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jing Bo Wu 2024.08.08 08:24
    Are you referring to my indicators? Did you comment in the wrong place?
    cancryptokeeper
    457
    cancryptokeeper 2024.06.17 20:23 
     

    Excellent all-in-one indicator. It now replaces so many mediocre ones that I have been using for years. Regular updates by the developer.

    alinafar
    108
    alinafar 2024.06.10 00:37 
     

    I think the programmer has worked hard and fixed the problems over the years and I hope he continues like this. Efficiency is also useful.

    zhu hong
    19
    zhu hong 2024.04.07 10:39 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    ZalTrader
    34
    ZalTrader 2024.03.11 17:35 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    FICUS1
    19
    FICUS1 2024.02.01 10:54 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Jing Bo Wu
    25587
    Resposta do desenvolvedor Jing Bo Wu 2024.02.05 11:44
    I have no idea what problem you are facing. You can contact MQL Service Desk and they can solve your problem.
