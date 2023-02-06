Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4

4.87
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH, Breaker BlocksMomentum Shift, Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,  Fair Value Gap, FVG, Premium & Discount Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure,  Liquidity Voids, Long Wicks, Candle Timer, Fractals, ZigZag, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Asian Range, NY Midnight Open, NDOG, NWOG

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. 

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

 (MT5 version here)

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template

Dark template shared by user: Dark Template


If you have purchased my product, please send me a private message.


Features

  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
  • Order Blocks with Volume metrics
  • Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Breaker Blocks labeling
  • Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks,  Strong Imbalance detection
  • High Timeframe ability. BigBar, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
  • Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
  • Fractal Points
  • Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
  • BSL/SSL Taken Detect
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
  • Liquidity Voids
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Long Wicks detect
  • Market Time Zone
  • Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
  • NY Midnight Open
  • NWOG/NDOG
  • Candle Timer
  • Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email.
  • Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)


SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）

Free Demo Test:  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 Free Demo Test - YouTube

Instructions Part1 SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part1 - YouTube

    Instructions Part2  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part2 - YouTube

    Instructions Part3  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part3 - YouTube



    Avis 83
    JUAN rulfo
    301
    JUAN rulfo 2025.09.10 11:34 
     

    Hello sir. Can you help me with your most accurate alert on H4 and major pairs. I am a little lost. Very nice indicator, Regards

    Anand J Dharsenda
    1107
    Anand J Dharsenda 2025.07.17 12:30 
     

    I’ve been using the Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 indicator, and I must say—it’s a game changer! The accuracy, clarity, and the way it simplifies market structure is simply brilliant. It has significantly improved my confidence and precision in trading. But what truly sets this apart is the developer. Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and skilled, but he’s also one of the most genuinely supportive and kind-hearted individuals I’ve interacted with in this space. He responds quickly, provides detailed help, and truly cares about traders' success. You don’t just get a great tool—you get outstanding human support behind it. If you're serious about trading with smart, professional tools, this indicator is a must-have. And the developer? A rare gem in the trading community. Highly recommended! 🙏👏

    calinog187
    43
    calinog187 2025.04.06 08:22 
     

    Best SMC indicator-thnks for the Hard work developer.Proud to be Part of u.

    Produits recommandés
    EZZ Zig Zag MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
    SFT Trendmeister
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicateurs
    Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicateurs
    Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
    HMA Trend Professional MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.57 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Trend Strength Pro
    Andri Maulana
    Indicateurs
    Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
    FREE
    The coated chart
    Jin Wang
    Indicateurs
    Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicateurs
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex "Force Index avec zones dynamiques de survente/surachat" pour MT4, sans repeinture. - L'indice de force est l'un des meilleurs indicateurs qui combine les données de prix et de volume en une seule valeur. - Il est idéal pour effectuer des transactions de vente à partir de la zone de surachat dynamique et des transactions d'achat à partir de la zone de survente dynamique. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour le trading Momentum dans la direction de la tendance. - Zone de
    Dynamic Trading Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    « Dynamic Trading Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de trading dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne bleue ; valeur
    GeoWprPro
    Georgij Komarov
    Indicateurs
    WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
    True Super Arrows
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicateurs
    True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator uses a combination of technical indicators to generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend. Features: Multiple trend identification methods:   The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. Accurate trend direction:   The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
    Riko Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicateurs
    The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
    Buy and sell zones
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
    Multi MACD
    Vladimir Pokora
    Indicateurs
    This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    Master scalping M1
    Nataliia Marchuk
    Indicateurs
    Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Indicateurs
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
    Happy Scalping Indicator
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicateurs
    Ce indicateur a été conçu pour un scalping agressif et des entrées rapides dans les options binaires , générant des signaux sur chaque bougie afin que vous puissiez savoir exactement ce qui se passe à tout moment. Rejoignez le canal Happy Scalping : MQL5 Ne repince pas : le signal de la bougie actuelle est généré en temps réel , ce qui signifie qu'il peut changer pendant que la bougie est encore en formation, selon que le prix monte ou descend par rapport à la clôture de la bougie précédente.
    Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
    Boris Armenteros
    1 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
    Stepping Trend
    Mpendulo Chiliza
    Indicateurs
    The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
    Lowess
    Slavisa Bajcer
    Indicateurs
    The LOWESS is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify, analyze, and act on market trends with precision and minimal lag. Built around the LOWESS (Locally Weighted Scatterplot Smoothing) algorithm, it filters out market noise to reveal the underlying price direction. Enhanced with dynamic visuals, volatility-based bands, momentum insights, and features like alerts and trend strength analysis, this indicator offers a comprehensive toolkit for navigating today’s
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Experts
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    Secret Liquidity Zones
    Ihab Salloum
    Indicateurs
    Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator User Manual Introduction Unlock the power of hidden market opportunities with the Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator . This cutting‐edge tool is designed to reveal critical price levels where market momentum may shift. With its dynamic adaptability and sleek gold visuals, it offers clear and elegant insights into key trading opportunities—making it the perfect secret weapon for traders who demand precision and clarity. Key Features Dynamic Timeframe Adaptation: A
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    Indicateurs
    We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicateurs
    M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.81 (140)
    Indicateurs
    Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (49)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
    Italo Arrows Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicateurs
    Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.7 (69)
    Indicateurs
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicateurs
    Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicateurs
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicateurs
    Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (32)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
    Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
    Nicola Capatti
    Indicateurs
    Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (487)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
    Dark Support Resistance
    Marco Solito
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
    M1 Easy Scalper
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4 (3)
    Indicateurs
    M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
    Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.85 (263)
    Indicateurs
    Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
    Angular Trend Lines
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicateurs
    Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
    Support Resistance screnner
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.95 (37)
    Indicateurs
    Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Indicateurs
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicateurs
    Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
    HighLow Swing
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Indicateurs
    HighLow Swing — Indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings Description : HighLow Swing est un puissant indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings conçu pour aider les traders à identifier facilement les points de retournement et les directions clés du marché, quel que soit l'intervalle de temps. Il met en évidence les hauts et les bas significatifs, trace des cercles de tendance en fonction de la structure du swing et vous aide à anticiper la dynamique du marché grâce à des signau
    TPSproTREND PrO
    Roman Podpora
    4.68 (25)
    Indicateurs
    VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
    Grabber System
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
    Plus de l'auteur
    Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5
    Jing Bo Wu
    4.63 (79)
    Indicateurs
    ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure
    ExpertSMC
    Jing Bo Wu
    4.2 (10)
    Experts
    ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply Demand  ,  Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Fra
    ZhuQue S1 MT5
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets. Key features: GBP/USD focused precision trading Advanced strategy engine with multi-factor anal
    ZhuQue S8
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This EA is designed around classic swing trading principles , focusing on identifying overbought and oversold conditions using custom oscillators and price action filters. The goal is to capture short-term retracements within larger market trends. It does not chase momentum blindly but instead waits for the market to pull back to favorable levels before entering a trade. The EA also includes time and volatility filters to increase entry precision and reduce exposure during unfavorable condition
    Squeeze Momentum Indicator by Giles
    Jing Bo Wu
    4.67 (6)
    Indicateurs
    This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Gray  dot on  the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (Bollinger Bands are with in Keltner Channel). This signifies low volatility, market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Blue dot signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first blue after a gray dot, and taking a position in the direction of the moment
    FREE
    ZhuQue S2
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing ZHUQUE S2 , our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade EURUSD currency pair . This EA leverages Buy-side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-side Liquidity (SSL) levels as primary trading signals, identifying key liquidity zones where price reversals are likely to occur. By integrating dynamic position management algorithms with advanced Smart Trailing techniques, ZHUQUE S2 ensures consistent profitability while maintaining a maximum drawdown within acceptable limits. ​ Key Feature
    Trade History for MT4
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicateurs
    Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
    FREE
    ZhuQue S3
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
    ZhuQue S7
    Jing Bo Wu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading , this EA identifies critical price levels based on historical support/resistance, volume zones, and volatility clusters. Once these levels are validated, it sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capitalize on breakout momentum. The system is optimized to trade during high-impact news and session opens, where breakout moves tend to be strongest. With its event-driven nature , the EA avoids overtrading and focuses on clean, high-quality setups . It al
    Filtrer:
    JUAN rulfo
    301
    JUAN rulfo 2025.09.10 11:34 
     

    Hello sir. Can you help me with your most accurate alert on H4 and major pairs. I am a little lost. Very nice indicator, Regards

    Jing Bo Wu
    24337
    Réponse du développeur Jing Bo Wu 2025.09.10 11:48
    I sent you a private message.
    Anand J Dharsenda
    1107
    Anand J Dharsenda 2025.07.17 12:30 
     

    I’ve been using the Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 indicator, and I must say—it’s a game changer! The accuracy, clarity, and the way it simplifies market structure is simply brilliant. It has significantly improved my confidence and precision in trading. But what truly sets this apart is the developer. Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and skilled, but he’s also one of the most genuinely supportive and kind-hearted individuals I’ve interacted with in this space. He responds quickly, provides detailed help, and truly cares about traders' success. You don’t just get a great tool—you get outstanding human support behind it. If you're serious about trading with smart, professional tools, this indicator is a must-have. And the developer? A rare gem in the trading community. Highly recommended! 🙏👏

    Jing Bo Wu
    24337
    Réponse du développeur Jing Bo Wu 2025.07.17 15:31
    Thank you, you gave a very high evaluation.
    Nguyễn Thế
    23
    Nguyễn Thế 2025.06.14 11:28 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Jing Bo Wu
    24337
    Réponse du développeur Jing Bo Wu 2025.06.14 14:20
    Sorry bro , they are different products and cannot be switched.
    Molefi Mokhethi
    418
    Molefi Mokhethi 2025.05.28 08:28 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    calinog187
    43
    calinog187 2025.04.06 08:22 
     

    Best SMC indicator-thnks for the Hard work developer.Proud to be Part of u.

    seniorbro2
    304
    seniorbro2 2025.04.04 01:31 
     

    The indicator is packed with features, perhaps too many for some people! However, if you use SMA you will find whatever you need here, and more. Congratulations to the author for packing so much in and at such a competitive price.

    bakhri62
    110
    bakhri62 2025.02.09 07:05 
     

    Good product and congratulation to the developer

    Mbulelo Ndubane
    23
    Mbulelo Ndubane 2024.12.31 11:15 
     

    This is indicator is a game changer, its all up to the operator ICT will proud of this piece of software... well done man! The only thing we missing are the QUARTERLY THEORY Macros.

    Mxolisi Mtshatsheni
    28
    Mxolisi Mtshatsheni 2024.12.27 18:50 
     

    I love this indicator, the only indicator I use after a long search... wish there was a community like a discord for people using this indicator so we can learn more from each other.

    Kingdomtraderfx
    309
    Kingdomtraderfx 2024.12.05 20:27 
     

    This trurly a great indicator, would it be possible to create a PD Array scanner that would give alerts when price-touches any of the 3 zones for the different time zones? Maybe this is a separate indicator.

    olitex
    19
    olitex 2024.10.15 02:07 
     

    Truly the best SMC indicator there is on MT4, once configured according to our personal criteria we just have to concentrate on the chart for a one-glance analysis, it's clear, precise, and frees you from certain tasks which are calculated and plotted automatically, really excellent. If I had one or two small requests, I'd add the colored candles for the trend, and the auto trendline, it would be 100% complete and perfect in every way, but right now it's already really top-notch as it is, bravo for the work and the multitude of settings.

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    824
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.09.05 16:58 
     

    I recommend it. great indicator

    Heiner G.
    630
    Heiner G. 2024.08.12 17:33 
     

    100%

    ets2884
    94
    ets2884 2024.08.07 15:21 
     

    J'ai testé cette indicateur depuis plus d'un mois. l'idée de font est pas mal. Mais ça ne fonctionne pas malheureusement. Cette indicateur se retourne assez souvent ACHAT VENTE ACHAT VENTE ACHAT VENTE. Et les statistiques de résultats TP/SL sur l'indicateur sont faux. Car le compteur de TP (tp1 et tp2) compte deux TP comme ci on avait ouvert deux trades en même temps, mais quand il fait un STOP LOSS le compteur de SL compte qu'un seule trade ouvert comme ci un seul trade avait était ouverts. De plus, il y a un défaut de programmation, si on regarde le graphique plus loins dans le passé, on peut voir un stop loss perdant d'un trade précédent dont le résultat est en positif ex : (SL 131) au lieu de (SL -131) sans le signe - moins devant le nombre qui réajuste et minimise le nombre de pips en SL sur le compteur. SL. j'ai testé sur un mois . Sur 52 trades ouverts, l'indicateur a fait 37 stop loss, 10 tp1, 5 tp2 autant vous dire que les résultats sont mauvais. J'ai demandé des explications et de l'aide aux vendeurs. qu'il ne réponde pas a mes questions, mais pas des illustrations que surement avec lui ça fonctionne bien, donc il comprend pas que ça ne marche pas avec nous. j'ai même ouvert 6 trades en live avec le vendeur en ligne. En lui envoyant les 6 captures d'écran pour montrer au vendeur que je suis de bonne fois et que ça ne fonctionne pas. Et que j'aimerai savoir si je fais une erreur dans sa méthode . Mais non, le vendeur me dit que ça marche et c'est juste QU'IL FAUT ACHETER TOUS LES INDICATEURS DE SA BOUTIQUE POUR AVOIR UNE VRAIE STRATEGIE. Et ça ce n'est pas écrit dans les fiches produit. Si vous voulez des preuves de ce que j'écris ici . je vous invite à me contacter je vous envoie les captures d'écrans qui montre que je suis de bonne fois, ou si vous avez la solution pour faire de l'argent avec cette indicateur je vous écoute car le vendeur n'a pas de réponse a mes questions. Si le vendeur veut montrer que ça fonctionne , qu'il fasse une vraie vidéo en direct live de 10 à 20 trades d'affiliées sans coupure ni montage sur 1 voir 2 jours en direct sur you tube Et on verra le résultat à la fin. J'aurai vraiment aimer dire du bien de cette indicateur qui par les bon avis et la description fait croient à la solution pour gagner de l'argent. Mais ne gaspillez pas votre argent dans ce produit, vous perdez votre temps. je changerai cette avis uniquement si le vendeur me montre une vraie preuve que ça fonctionne en direct live sur rendez vous. Après je pense que si ça fonctionnait vraiment, personnellement je ne le vendrez pas à tout le monde, mais je ferais mon propre argent avec et le partagerai avec quelques amis et la famille. Il ne faut pas cherche de solutions pour trouver l'or, il vaut mieux vendre des pelles et des pioches aux chercheurs.

    Jing Bo Wu
    24337
    Réponse du développeur Jing Bo Wu 2024.08.08 08:24
    Are you referring to my indicators? Did you comment in the wrong place?
    cancryptokeeper
    457
    cancryptokeeper 2024.06.17 20:23 
     

    Excellent all-in-one indicator. It now replaces so many mediocre ones that I have been using for years. Regular updates by the developer.

    alinafar
    108
    alinafar 2024.06.10 00:37 
     

    I think the programmer has worked hard and fixed the problems over the years and I hope he continues like this. Efficiency is also useful.

    zhu hong
    19
    zhu hong 2024.04.07 10:39 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    ZalTrader
    34
    ZalTrader 2024.03.11 17:35 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    FICUS1
    19
    FICUS1 2024.02.01 10:54 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Jing Bo Wu
    24337
    Réponse du développeur Jing Bo Wu 2024.02.05 11:44
    I have no idea what problem you are facing. You can contact MQL Service Desk and they can solve your problem.
    nenyenwa
    339
    nenyenwa 2024.01.25 12:20 
     

    this is the best indicator on this platform if you trade smc strategy. I want to humbly request you add Asian range breakout alert with an arrow.

    12345
    Répondre à l'avis