Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.



This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template

Dark template shared by user: Dark Template





Features



Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time



Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)

Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)



Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)



& ) Order Blocks with Volume metrics

Swing Strong/Weak High/Low

Breaker Blocks labeling

Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, S trong Imbalance detection



High Timeframe ability. BigBar, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.

Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period )

Fractal Points

Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target

BSL/SSL Taken Detect

Equal Highs & Lows



Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display



Liquidity Voids

Previous Highs & Lows



Premium & Discount



Long Wicks detect

Market Time Zone

Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone

NY Midnight Open

NWOG/NDOG

Candle Timer

Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately . Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email.

. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email. Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)





Free Demo Test: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 Free Demo Test - YouTube



Instructions Part1: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part1 - YouTube

Instructions Part2: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part2 - YouTube

Instructions Part3: SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part3 - YouTube