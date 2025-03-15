ZhuQue S1 MT5
- Experts
- Jing Bo Wu
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 4 June 2025
- Activations: 10
A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets.
Proven track record of high returns with minimized drawdowns
The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1500
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedge
- Trade GBPUSD
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+3 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.
S1 is consistently profitable! This EA has been a valuable addition to my trading portfolio. Its performance is stable, and I've seen steady gains over time. Highly recommend for automated trading!