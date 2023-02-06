Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4

4.87
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH, Breaker BlocksMomentum Shift, Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,  Fair Value Gap, FVG, Premium & Discount Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure,  Liquidity Voids, Long Wicks, Candle Timer, Fractals, ZigZag, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Asian Range, NY Midnight Open, NDOG, NWOG

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. 

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

 (MT5 version here)

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template

Dark template shared by user: Dark Template


If you have purchased my product, please send me a private message.


Features

  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
  • Order Blocks with Volume metrics
  • Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Breaker Blocks labeling
  • Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks,  Strong Imbalance detection
  • High Timeframe ability. BigBar, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
  • Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
  • Fractal Points
  • Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
  • BSL/SSL Taken Detect
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
  • Liquidity Voids
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Long Wicks detect
  • Market Time Zone
  • Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
  • NY Midnight Open
  • NWOG/NDOG
  • Candle Timer
  • Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email.
  • Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)


SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）

Free Demo Test:  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 Free Demo Test - YouTube

Instructions Part1 SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part1 - YouTube

    Instructions Part2  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part2 - YouTube

    Instructions Part3  SMC Indicator MT4/MT5 instructions part3 - YouTube



    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.81 (140)
    Indicatori
    Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (49)
    Indicatori
    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Indicatori
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
    Italo Arrows Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.7 (69)
    Indicatori
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    Indicatori
    Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (32)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Indicatori
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicatori
    Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicatori
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Indicatori
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
    Nicola Capatti
    Indicatori
    Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (487)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
    Dark Support Resistance
    Marco Solito
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
    M1 Easy Scalper
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4 (3)
    Indicatori
    M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
    Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
    Support Resistance screnner
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.95 (37)
    Indicatori
    Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
    Gold Pro Scalper
    Aleksandr Makarov
    4.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicatori
    Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
    HighLow Swing
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Indicatori
    HighLow Swing — Indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing Descrizione: HighLow Swing è un potente indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare facilmente i principali punti di svolta del mercato e le direzioni di tendenza su qualsiasi timeframe del grafico. Evidenzia massimi e minimi significativi, disegna cerchi di tendenza basati sulla struttura dello swing e aiuta a rimanere al passo con il momentum del mercato con chiari segnali visivi. Caratte
    JUAN rulfo
    301
    JUAN rulfo 2025.09.10 11:34 
     

    Hello sir. Can you help me with your most accurate alert on H4 and major pairs. I am a little lost. Very nice indicator, Regards

    Jing Bo Wu
    24357
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jing Bo Wu 2025.09.10 11:48
    I sent you a private message.
    Anand J Dharsenda
    1108
    Anand J Dharsenda 2025.07.17 12:30 
     

    I’ve been using the Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 indicator, and I must say—it’s a game changer! The accuracy, clarity, and the way it simplifies market structure is simply brilliant. It has significantly improved my confidence and precision in trading. But what truly sets this apart is the developer. Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and skilled, but he’s also one of the most genuinely supportive and kind-hearted individuals I’ve interacted with in this space. He responds quickly, provides detailed help, and truly cares about traders' success. You don’t just get a great tool—you get outstanding human support behind it. If you're serious about trading with smart, professional tools, this indicator is a must-have. And the developer? A rare gem in the trading community. Highly recommended! 🙏👏

    Jing Bo Wu
    24357
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jing Bo Wu 2025.07.17 15:31
    Thank you, you gave a very high evaluation.
    Nguyễn Thế
    23
    Nguyễn Thế 2025.06.14 11:28 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Jing Bo Wu
    24357
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jing Bo Wu 2025.06.14 14:20
    Sorry bro , they are different products and cannot be switched.
    Molefi Mokhethi
    418
    Molefi Mokhethi 2025.05.28 08:28 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    calinog187
    43
    calinog187 2025.04.06 08:22 
     

    Best SMC indicator-thnks for the Hard work developer.Proud to be Part of u.

    seniorbro2
    304
    seniorbro2 2025.04.04 01:31 
     

    The indicator is packed with features, perhaps too many for some people! However, if you use SMA you will find whatever you need here, and more. Congratulations to the author for packing so much in and at such a competitive price.

    bakhri62
    110
    bakhri62 2025.02.09 07:05 
     

    Good product and congratulation to the developer

    Mbulelo Ndubane
    23
    Mbulelo Ndubane 2024.12.31 11:15 
     

    This is indicator is a game changer, its all up to the operator ICT will proud of this piece of software... well done man! The only thing we missing are the QUARTERLY THEORY Macros.

    Mxolisi Mtshatsheni
    28
    Mxolisi Mtshatsheni 2024.12.27 18:50 
     

    I love this indicator, the only indicator I use after a long search... wish there was a community like a discord for people using this indicator so we can learn more from each other.

    Kingdomtraderfx
    309
    Kingdomtraderfx 2024.12.05 20:27 
     

    This trurly a great indicator, would it be possible to create a PD Array scanner that would give alerts when price-touches any of the 3 zones for the different time zones? Maybe this is a separate indicator.

    olitex
    19
    olitex 2024.10.15 02:07 
     

    Truly the best SMC indicator there is on MT4, once configured according to our personal criteria we just have to concentrate on the chart for a one-glance analysis, it's clear, precise, and frees you from certain tasks which are calculated and plotted automatically, really excellent. If I had one or two small requests, I'd add the colored candles for the trend, and the auto trendline, it would be 100% complete and perfect in every way, but right now it's already really top-notch as it is, bravo for the work and the multitude of settings.

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    824
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.09.05 16:58 
     

    I recommend it. great indicator

    Heiner G.
    630
    Heiner G. 2024.08.12 17:33 
     

    100%

    ets2884
    94
    ets2884 2024.08.07 15:21 
     

    J'ai testé cette indicateur depuis plus d'un mois. l'idée de font est pas mal. Mais ça ne fonctionne pas malheureusement. Cette indicateur se retourne assez souvent ACHAT VENTE ACHAT VENTE ACHAT VENTE. Et les statistiques de résultats TP/SL sur l'indicateur sont faux. Car le compteur de TP (tp1 et tp2) compte deux TP comme ci on avait ouvert deux trades en même temps, mais quand il fait un STOP LOSS le compteur de SL compte qu'un seule trade ouvert comme ci un seul trade avait était ouverts. De plus, il y a un défaut de programmation, si on regarde le graphique plus loins dans le passé, on peut voir un stop loss perdant d'un trade précédent dont le résultat est en positif ex : (SL 131) au lieu de (SL -131) sans le signe - moins devant le nombre qui réajuste et minimise le nombre de pips en SL sur le compteur. SL. j'ai testé sur un mois . Sur 52 trades ouverts, l'indicateur a fait 37 stop loss, 10 tp1, 5 tp2 autant vous dire que les résultats sont mauvais. J'ai demandé des explications et de l'aide aux vendeurs. qu'il ne réponde pas a mes questions, mais pas des illustrations que surement avec lui ça fonctionne bien, donc il comprend pas que ça ne marche pas avec nous. j'ai même ouvert 6 trades en live avec le vendeur en ligne. En lui envoyant les 6 captures d'écran pour montrer au vendeur que je suis de bonne fois et que ça ne fonctionne pas. Et que j'aimerai savoir si je fais une erreur dans sa méthode . Mais non, le vendeur me dit que ça marche et c'est juste QU'IL FAUT ACHETER TOUS LES INDICATEURS DE SA BOUTIQUE POUR AVOIR UNE VRAIE STRATEGIE. Et ça ce n'est pas écrit dans les fiches produit. Si vous voulez des preuves de ce que j'écris ici . je vous invite à me contacter je vous envoie les captures d'écrans qui montre que je suis de bonne fois, ou si vous avez la solution pour faire de l'argent avec cette indicateur je vous écoute car le vendeur n'a pas de réponse a mes questions. Si le vendeur veut montrer que ça fonctionne , qu'il fasse une vraie vidéo en direct live de 10 à 20 trades d'affiliées sans coupure ni montage sur 1 voir 2 jours en direct sur you tube Et on verra le résultat à la fin. J'aurai vraiment aimer dire du bien de cette indicateur qui par les bon avis et la description fait croient à la solution pour gagner de l'argent. Mais ne gaspillez pas votre argent dans ce produit, vous perdez votre temps. je changerai cette avis uniquement si le vendeur me montre une vraie preuve que ça fonctionne en direct live sur rendez vous. Après je pense que si ça fonctionnait vraiment, personnellement je ne le vendrez pas à tout le monde, mais je ferais mon propre argent avec et le partagerai avec quelques amis et la famille. Il ne faut pas cherche de solutions pour trouver l'or, il vaut mieux vendre des pelles et des pioches aux chercheurs.

    Jing Bo Wu
    24357
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jing Bo Wu 2024.08.08 08:24
    Are you referring to my indicators? Did you comment in the wrong place?
    cancryptokeeper
    457
    cancryptokeeper 2024.06.17 20:23 
     

    Excellent all-in-one indicator. It now replaces so many mediocre ones that I have been using for years. Regular updates by the developer.

    alinafar
    108
    alinafar 2024.06.10 00:37 
     

    I think the programmer has worked hard and fixed the problems over the years and I hope he continues like this. Efficiency is also useful.

    zhu hong
    19
    zhu hong 2024.04.07 10:39 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    ZalTrader
    34
    ZalTrader 2024.03.11 17:35 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    FICUS1
    19
    FICUS1 2024.02.01 10:54 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Jing Bo Wu
    24357
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jing Bo Wu 2024.02.05 11:44
    I have no idea what problem you are facing. You can contact MQL Service Desk and they can solve your problem.
    nenyenwa
    339
    nenyenwa 2024.01.25 12:20 
     

    this is the best indicator on this platform if you trade smc strategy. I want to humbly request you add Asian range breakout alert with an arrow.

    12345
