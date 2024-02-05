ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH, Breaker Blocks, Momentum Shift, Supply Demand , Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH, Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG, Premium & Discount Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure, Liquidity Voids, Long Wicks, Candle Timer, Fractals, ZigZag, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Trading Window, Killzone, Asian Range, NY Midnight Open, NDOG, NWOG

Limited time special offer of $169

1: Product Overview & Architecture

1.1 Product Introduction

GilesExpertSMC is a feature-rich MetaTrader 5 automated trading EA (Expert Advisor) that deeply integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT (Inner Circle Trader) theory, and classic technical analysis indicators, providing traders with a highly configurable automated trading framework.

The EA features 20 entry signals, 9 trailing stop methods, 6 money management modes, and supports multi-timeframe filtering, news filtering, Martingale strategy, partial take-profit/stop-loss, and more. By flexibly combining these modules, users can build trading strategies ranging from simple to complex — all without writing a single line of code.

1.2 Core Design Philosophy

The core logic of GilesExpertSMC can be summarized in one sentence:

Select 1 entry signal + enable 0 to N filter signals. The EA will only place an order when the entry signal and ALL enabled filter signals simultaneously confirm the same direction.

Specifically:

Entry Signal: Only one can be selected as the primary trigger condition. When it generates a bullish (buy) or bearish (sell) direction, and no filter signals are added, the EA will immediately place an order. Filter Signals: Any number of filter signals can be enabled across multiple timeframes. When multiple filters are added, all filter signals must simultaneously produce a signal in the same direction as the entry signal before the EA executes a trade. If any filter signal is not satisfied, no order is placed. Signal Expiration: Pay special attention to the Last Signal Expiration setting for each filter signal. Many signals only appear on specific bars; setting an expiration extends the signal's duration.

1.3 Module Overview

Module Category Count Description Entry Signals 20 types SMC/ICT/Classic indicators, select one Filter Signals 5 groups × 20 types Current TF + TF1 + TF2 + SL filter + TP filter + Add-pos filter Trailing Stops 3 sets × 9 types Main trailing + Add-pos trailing + Partial stop trailing Money Management 6 types None / FixedLot / FixedMargin / FixedRisk / SizeOptimized / SmartRecovery Risk Control Multiple Daily P&L limits, floating loss limits, spread limits, news filter, time filter Advanced Strategies Multiple Martingale, CAP, Breakeven-when-loss, Partial TP/SL, Trend bias filter

1.4 Embedded Custom Indicators

The EA embeds the following 16 custom indicators via #resource , requiring no separate installation:

Indicator Name Description SMC_MarketStructure Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH / Swing High/Low) SMC_OrderBlock Order Block identification SMC_FVG Fair Value Gap detection SMC_BreakerBlock Breaker Block identification SMC_BSL_SSL Buy/Sell Side Liquidity sweep detection SMC_SwingHL Swing High/Low identification SMC_FiboRe Fibonacci Retracement calculation SMC_Killzone Killzone / Trading Session identification SMC_NWOG_NDOG New York Week/Day Opening Gap detection SMC_SD_OB Supply/Demand zones + Order Block combo SMC_StrongImbalance Strong Imbalance detection SMC_CandlesPatterns Candlestick pattern recognition (Inside bar, Engulfing, Double top/bottom, etc.) SMC_RangeDetector Consolidation range detection ICT_Bias ICT Bias indicator ICT_ATR ICT Average Daily Range Price_Channel Price Channel indicator





Under this flexible EA architecture, you can freely add any indicators you need. If you have customized requirements for adding indicators, please send me a private message.





As we know that the market is constantly changing, and strategies that were profitable in the past few years cannot be profitable in the current market. The profitable strategies you have observed recently may not be profitable even in the previous years. ExpertSMC can help you quickly build your EA that recent observations, allowing you to quickly test and use it. Help you quickly verify your trading system and avoid taking detours. It is recommended to select the data from the past two years during the backtesting process, as too long data may lead to incorrect parameter optimization.

This is a medium to complex EA to handle. To get the most out of it, you must have the skill sets to back-test and optimize your settings.

Please contact me after purchasing , I will provide multiple set files for reference.

How to Use it?

Click Link for ExpertSMC Profiles for reference



Any account size works well with this EA as long as you use a percentage risk from Balance.

(If you just want an SMC indicator, look here.)





Click Link : Default Sets.

Default Sets: StrongIMB inverting entry, 3hour MA filter, fixed TP and SL

Symbol: GBPUSD 15M

Test Date: 2021.01.01-2024.04