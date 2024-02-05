ExpertSMC

4.25

ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH, Breaker BlocksMomentum Shift,  Supply Demand , Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,  Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG, Premium & Discount Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure,  Liquidity Voids, Long Wicks, Candle Timer, Fractals, ZigZag, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Trading Window, Killzone, Asian Range, NY Midnight Open, NDOG, NWOG

Limited time special offer of $169

1: Product Overview & Architecture

1.1 Product Introduction

GilesExpertSMC is a feature-rich MetaTrader 5 automated trading EA (Expert Advisor) that deeply integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT (Inner Circle Trader) theory, and classic technical analysis indicators, providing traders with a highly configurable automated trading framework.

The EA features 20 entry signals, 9 trailing stop methods, 6 money management modes, and supports multi-timeframe filtering, news filtering, Martingale strategy, partial take-profit/stop-loss, and more. By flexibly combining these modules, users can build trading strategies ranging from simple to complex — all without writing a single line of code.

1.2 Core Design Philosophy

The core logic of GilesExpertSMC can be summarized in one sentence:

Select 1 entry signal + enable 0 to N filter signals. The EA will only place an order when the entry signal and ALL enabled filter signals simultaneously confirm the same direction.

Specifically:

  1. Entry Signal: Only one can be selected as the primary trigger condition. When it generates a bullish (buy) or bearish (sell) direction, and no filter signals are added, the EA will immediately place an order.

  2. Filter Signals: Any number of filter signals can be enabled across multiple timeframes. When multiple filters are added, all filter signals must simultaneously produce a signal in the same direction as the entry signal before the EA executes a trade. If any filter signal is not satisfied, no order is placed.

  3. Signal Expiration: Pay special attention to the Last Signal Expiration setting for each filter signal. Many signals only appear on specific bars; setting an expiration extends the signal's duration.

1.3 Module Overview

Module Category Count Description
Entry Signals 20 types SMC/ICT/Classic indicators, select one
Filter Signals 5 groups × 20 types Current TF + TF1 + TF2 + SL filter + TP filter + Add-pos filter
Trailing Stops 3 sets × 9 types Main trailing + Add-pos trailing + Partial stop trailing
Money Management 6 types None / FixedLot / FixedMargin / FixedRisk / SizeOptimized / SmartRecovery
Risk Control Multiple Daily P&L limits, floating loss limits, spread limits, news filter, time filter
Advanced Strategies Multiple Martingale, CAP, Breakeven-when-loss, Partial TP/SL, Trend bias filter

1.4 Embedded Custom Indicators

The EA embeds the following 16 custom indicators via #resource , requiring no separate installation:

Indicator Name Description
SMC_MarketStructure Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH / Swing High/Low)
SMC_OrderBlock Order Block identification
SMC_FVG Fair Value Gap detection
SMC_BreakerBlock Breaker Block identification
SMC_BSL_SSL Buy/Sell Side Liquidity sweep detection
SMC_SwingHL Swing High/Low identification
SMC_FiboRe Fibonacci Retracement calculation
SMC_Killzone Killzone / Trading Session identification
SMC_NWOG_NDOG New York Week/Day Opening Gap detection
SMC_SD_OB Supply/Demand zones + Order Block combo
SMC_StrongImbalance Strong Imbalance detection
SMC_CandlesPatterns Candlestick pattern recognition (Inside bar, Engulfing, Double top/bottom, etc.)
SMC_RangeDetector Consolidation range detection
ICT_Bias ICT Bias indicator
ICT_ATR ICT Average Daily Range
Price_Channel Price Channel indicator


Under this flexible EA architecture, you can freely add any indicators you need. If you have customized requirements for adding indicators, please send me a private message.


As we know that the market is constantly changing, and strategies that were profitable in the past few years cannot be profitable in the current market. The profitable strategies you have observed recently may not be profitable even in the previous years. ExpertSMC can help you quickly build your EA that recent observations, allowing you to quickly test and use it. Help you quickly verify your trading system and avoid taking detours. It is recommended to select the data from the past two years during the backtesting process, as too long data may lead to incorrect parameter optimization.

This is a medium to complex EA to handle. To get the most out of it, you must have the skill sets to back-test and optimize your settings. 

Please contact me after purchasing, I will provide multiple set files for reference.

How to Use it?

GilesExpertSMC v11.2 User Guide     GilesExpertSMC v11.2 中文使用说明

Click Link for ExpertSMC Profiles for reference

Any account size works well with this EA as long as you use a percentage risk from Balance.

(If you just want an SMC indicator, look here.)


    Click Link : Default Sets.

    Default Sets: StrongIMB inverting entry, 3hour MA filter, fixed TP and SL

    Symbol: GBPUSD 15M

    Test Date: 2021.01.01-2024.04

    Reviews 17
    kovalandri
    173
    kovalandri 2026.01.22 03:47 
     

    I want to correct the comment, because I didn't know about the seller's vacation, it turns out he was away. But he already contacted me and everything works now.

    haendler1 Händel
    387
    haendler1 Händel 2025.04.20 18:12 
     

    Der Entwickler dieses EA hat sich Wahnsinns viel Arbeit gemacht, dieser EA ist wirklich der Hammer an Komplexität. Danke für deine Mühe und deinen Fairen Preis den du bei meinem Kauf hattest. Danke meine Freund!!!

    rpanazeite
    190
    rpanazeite 2024.12.03 16:27 
     

    There is nothing but good to say from the Software and the creator!

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    Filter:
    22072024
    20
    22072024 2026.08.17 19:48 
     

    I have rented this EA 2 days ago and send a message as per the instruction given on the product overview, requesting for set files to test and for as an advantage start tuning it guided by the examples. I am still waiting for response. here on MQL5 i can`t anywhere there is link of telegram or discord to share ideas, I was really impressed with the EA and described features, but I am still stuck by myself, and worried of the countdown of my period of use before I figure out the best of it. I hope I may get help and enjoy this EA

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2026.08.19 16:54
    I just got back from vacation and have already messaged you.
    Jau Vill
    565
    Jau Vill 2026.03.15 05:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2026.03.19 19:07
    I'm surprised at your persistence. I feel like you're better at using this EA tool now than I am. Haha
    kovalandri
    173
    kovalandri 2026.01.22 03:47 
     

    I want to correct the comment, because I didn't know about the seller's vacation, it turns out he was away. But he already contacted me and everything works now.

    haendler1 Händel
    387
    haendler1 Händel 2025.04.20 18:12 
     

    Der Entwickler dieses EA hat sich Wahnsinns viel Arbeit gemacht, dieser EA ist wirklich der Hammer an Komplexität. Danke für deine Mühe und deinen Fairen Preis den du bei meinem Kauf hattest. Danke meine Freund!!!

    Ruslan Ostafiichuk
    334
    Ruslan Ostafiichuk 2025.03.12 16:38 
     

    I trade on the concept of smart money. The advisor is multifunctional, but there is one but - it is not clear at all how to set it up. By joining a group in telegram, you probably will not learn anything about the settings, since everyone who has profitable ones will not share them. All the sets that the author gives are not profitable. The settings are described so that you will not understand anything. I do not see the point in this advisor. The author's indicator is good. The advisor is made for people who have time to search for profitable sets for years and by poking around to find this or that setting for their strategy. I started trading manually and did not waste time on such advisors.

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2025.03.15 15:03
    Sorry, Expert SMC is an EA tool for creating EA, and it is becoming increasingly complex and not suitable for inexperienced people. I have already shared a profitable set in the group as compensation for friends who have purchased it but cannot use it to create profitable EA. You can download it and use it directly. I have already adjusted the price of this EA to 999, it mean I don't want to sell it anymore.
    D T
    257
    D T 2025.02.18 01:15 
     

    没有用，我在这个EA上花了很多时间，进去了telegram, 大家都把自己的setting藏起来，连seller他自己也会把好的setting藏起来，不公开，不知道为什么，seller明明是中国人，却更喜欢和外国友人交流，存在种族歧视，售后问题也不回复。

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2025.03.12 15:59
    抱歉啊兄弟，你可能误会了，我英文不好，怎么可能喜欢跟老外交流呢。至于set，确实不能随便分享。我已经在群里分享了一个很不错的set，你自己去下载吧。这个EA工具我也不打算出售了，因为解释培训成本太高了，我还不如直接出售打包好的EA。
    rpanazeite
    190
    rpanazeite 2024.12.03 16:27 
     

    There is nothing but good to say from the Software and the creator!

    ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
    2190
    ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.12.03 16:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Brad_NZ
    112
    Brad_NZ 2024.08.10 02:23 
     

    This is a very comprehensive EA with a lot of settings. You must understand all the concepts to be able to create .set files and use this. I am not yet profitable using this EA unfortunately but it is probably because I don't understand the EA enough. Jing is VERY helpful and quick to respond on Discord group with fixes, ideas and alterations. If you have a strong understanding of SMC and ICT this is a great EA for you. Hopefully someone will produce good set files soon to help us better understand this. Download the demo and have a look at all the settings - this is like having 100 EA in one EA! Definitely recommend this.

    passivelive
    30
    passivelive 2024.07.06 11:46 
     

    Very interesting EA with lots of options to customise and developed your strategy. Alot of hard work and the author continues to develop or fix issues when it happens. Really wonderful.

    carlosvii
    39
    carlosvii 2024.05.23 23:57 
     

    That's just What i was waiting for, my favorite indicator became in a EA, so I think it's the best EA I've ever seen.... I just would like to set up the TP and SL in money....

    Edward Chia Toong Leong
    484
    Edward Chia Toong Leong 2024.05.19 10:02 
     

    Appreciated the developer put a lot of effort keep update and new features to the EA.

    Daweihan318
    19
    Daweihan318 2024.04.25 22:35 
     

    I would like to say that it is the best EA I have ever seen. The author is very proactive, communicating with everyone every day and upgrading the program every day. It is worth a 5-star recommendation.

    Nguyen David
    211
    Nguyen David 2024.04.14 15:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2024.04.14 16:08
    The evaluation you gave is so rich and comprehensive, it's a bit excessive, I feel a bit embarrassed, haha.
    Marek Gacek
    173
    Marek Gacek 2024.04.13 21:18 
     

    I have been dealing with forex and EA for over 10 years, I have converted hundreds of robots - and Expert SMC is the best. This is a very extensive tool, but it offers enormous possibilities for building a strategy. The author very quickly adds new features that enrich the EA. You definitely need experience and knowledge to set up the robot and strategy. However, the number of possible signals and filters offers enormous possibilities. You can see a lot of work that has been put into the EA and I recommend it wholeheartedly, you will not be disappointed by purchasing these EAs.

    Jeremy Bisana
    268
    Jeremy Bisana 2024.04.11 04:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2024.04.11 06:07
    Thank you bro, thank you for your support and trust.
    Yuan Cui
    43
    Yuan Cui 2024.04.08 05:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jing Bo Wu
    26980
    Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2024.04.11 06:06
    Thank you Yuan Cui!
    Reply to review