Signal complex Atlon is a ready-made trading system that sends signals in the form of arrows to e-mail and push notifications to your phone.

Atlon also displays ready-made TP levels in the form of red squares.

The system works on any chart (currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals, oil). Timeframe H1.

The system does not redraw and the arrows do not disappear anywhere.

The set includes ready-made settings that must be loaded before installing on the chart.

Download settings

System parameters:

Spectrum size in bars - Spectrum size in bars.

Spectrum size in points - Spectrum size in points.

Noise - Noise

Max bars - Maximum number of bars

Show TP - Show TP or not.

Filter TF - Use the selected timeframe for analysis.

Alert at display - Show signals on the chart

Push to mobile mt4 - Send signals to phone

Send mail - Send signals to e-mail



