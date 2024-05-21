UR Vortex

UR Vortex
The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations.

The UR Vortex indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average true range (ATR) of the market. The result is a normalized value that represents the volatility of the market.

Advantages of using UR Vortex :

  1. Visually easy to understand and use
  2. Highly Accurate <<<
  3. No settings
  4. Adjusted to every kind of asset
  5. Perfect addition to any strategy <<<

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR Vortex ?

The UR Vortex Formula has been developed based on years of experience and price action observation. It is a proven to work tool used by many professional traders. This formula, combining the power of volatility and standard deviation calculations with advanced probability analysis, provides traders with an accurate and reliable tool for predicting market tops and bottoms. Say goodbye to guesswork and missed opportunities, and take control of your financial future with the UR Vortex system.

How to use UR Vortex ?

  • Track the price action until it gets exhausted (crosses any line). At first show of weakness - a potential reversal may surge starting a new trend.
  • Highly suggested using multi-timeframe setups for better accuracy of entry


DISPLAY

  • Two sided Lines: Show levels of volatility exhaustion - predicted with the probabilistic formula based on Volatility and Price Action

