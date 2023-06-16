Darwin Reports Tool MT4

Darwin Reports Tool EAExceptional introductory price! 35 USDDESCRIPTION:Darwin Reports Tool EA is the new product in the Darwin range.The Darwin products are recognized and reputed on MQL5 for their qualities and their performances.This time it is not an Expert Advisor that I propose to you, but a utility intended to automate tasks.Essentially, to make reports of your performancesEXPLANATIONS :Indeed, thanks to this utility, you will have the possibility to send any performance report of an account, a strategy, or even several selectable EA.You have the possibility to send your reports by Email, on networks and messaging like Telegram, By Push message on your phone...BENEFITS:Receive every day, week or month your reports from each EA separately to study the performance.Make accurate statistics of your trading accounts.....-- Send by email-- Send on Telegram channel-- Send by push notification via Mt4/5 platform-- Daily profits (sent at time "X")-- Weekly profits (sent at X days, X hours)-- Monthly Profits (sent at X days, X hours)-- Total profits since account opening-- Each daily profit, monthly profit... can be in %, currency, or both.-- Summary of closed orders for the day-- Summary of orders for the week-- Summary of the month's orders-- Possibility to hide profits in currency, lot size.....-- Maximum drawdown of the day-- Summary of currently open orders (sent daily at X time)-- Account name-- Account number-- Account capital at time of submission-- Account equity at time of submission-- Possibility to send the report of a single EA on an account or the whole accountfuture idea for the next updates:- Send an error report, when something bad happens on your platform.- Send a report if your DD reaches level "X".- Send a report if your account reaches level "X" before margin call....-- Send signalsRECOMMENDATIONS:This utility is available in MT4 or MT5 versionMT4 version :MT5 version :Find all the products of the Darwin range here :TIPS:The idea of this utility is that it is scalable.I will create a Telegram group where each user can request specific options and I will add them to the options as I go.I code my software, so there is almost no limit to your requests.Don't hesitate to contact me if you have a specific request.!!!! UPGRADES ARE NOT EXPENSIVE !!!!