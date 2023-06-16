Darwin Reports Tool MT4

Darwin Reports Tool EA

Exceptional introductory price!    35 USD

DESCRIPTION:

Darwin Reports Tool EA is the new product in the Darwin range.
The Darwin products are recognized and reputed on MQL5 for their qualities and their performances.

This time it is not an Expert Advisor that I propose to you, but a utility intended to automate tasks.
Essentially, to make reports of your performances


EXPLANATIONS :

Indeed, thanks to this utility, you will have the possibility to send any performance report of an account, a strategy, or even several selectable EA.

You have the possibility to send your reports by Email, on networks and messaging like Telegram, By Push message on your phone...

BENEFITS:

Receive every day, week or month your reports from each EA separately to study the performance.
Make accurate statistics of your trading accounts.....

-- Send by email
-- Send on Telegram channel
-- Send by push notification via Mt4/5 platform
-- Daily profits (sent at time "X")
-- Weekly profits (sent at X days, X hours)
-- Monthly Profits (sent at X days, X hours)
-- Total profits since account opening
-- Each daily profit, monthly profit... can be in %, currency, or both.
-- Summary of closed orders for the day
-- Summary of orders for the week
-- Summary of the month's orders
-- Possibility to hide profits in currency, lot size.....
-- Maximum drawdown of the day
-- Summary of currently open orders (sent daily at X time)
-- Account name
-- Account number
-- Account capital at time of submission
-- Account equity at time of submission
-- Possibility to send the report of a single EA on an account or the whole account

future idea for the next updates:

- Send an error report, when something bad happens on your platform.
- Send a report if your DD reaches level "X".
- Send a report if your account reaches level "X" before margin call....
-- Send signals

RECOMMENDATIONS:

This utility is available in MT4 or MT5 version

MT4 version :
MT5 version :

Find all the products of the Darwin range here :

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller


TIPS:

The idea of this utility is that it is scalable.

I will create a Telegram group where each user can request specific options and I will add them to the options as I go.

I code my software, so there is almost no limit to your requests.
Don't hesitate to contact me if you have a specific request.

!!!!     UPGRADES ARE NOT EXPENSIVE !!!!
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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Lukas Roth
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Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
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5 (31)
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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