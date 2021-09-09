Darwin Evolution MT5

4.54

Darwin EVOLUTION


promotion !! 1490 USD to 990 USD Limited time
(Offer valid up to arrival of the next update, do not waste time )


!!! You can not make Backtest of this EA, it will open orders without any logic!


Descriptions:

- To understand the operation, come and read the blog (this EA reflects my philosophy of forex trading ... If you like my way to see things, then you will like my EA.
Take the time to do it !! (Forex is not a race): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745790
- To see the past performance here are the links of the signals

Live Normal Signal Mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller
Live Signal Risk Mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller
Demo Version Past Performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71748#!tab=comments&page=11&comment=30754919


EXPLANATION :

This environmental assessment has been designed to get closer to the possible manual trade.
EA's design and strategy make it a robot that can handle your account without taking enormous risks.
It's an Advisor expert for a long-term vision, it's not a fast scalper
The EA can stay in standby for more than a week waiting in order to wait for the perfect opportunity.
But he can keep the positions open for several days or weeks to optimize the DD and profits.
The profit factor of this environmental assessment is excellent, as well as its factor of recovery and risk.

This system integrates more than 8 indicators and filters.
The EA is multidise, it will work on the 28 pairs at the same time.
He will work with all brokers, regardless of the quotation, the speed of execution, the fees, Spread ....

Benefits:

- Commerce on 28 pairs simultaneously
- does not require any optimization (the set files are delivered with)
- In both directions, impulse, correction
- He is not exposed to the market
- It optimizes the profits and limits the drawdown thanks to these many indicators and options: Trailing SL, indicator closure, by SL, per hour, by profit, by the opening duration ....
- An innovative news filter with disconnection schedules before and after the news, but also independent hours for main news like FOMC, BCE, Fed ...
Since the update, there is also a specific news filter for nocturnal news
- Many protections of capital, per%, currency ....
- Risk Capital Management



Recommendations:

- Pairs Recommended: Audcad, Audchf, Audjpy, Audnzd, Audusd, Cadchf, Cadjpy, Chfjpy, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EurNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
- Recommended settings: EURUSD M1 (2 set files will be provided, everything is preset)
- Lot and Risk Recommended: 5% As in the set file, but you can trader from 0.01 the first weeks to understand the operation of the EA.
- Brokers: Any type of broker authorizing positions in both directions (hedge)
- Minimum capital: 200 USD
- Minimum lever: 1:30 or lower with a specific setting

Setup:

After installation, go to Tools / Options and check "Allow Web Requests for Listed URL" and add the following link:
This is done to enjoy the news filter (otherwise it will not work)

!! CAUTION !!

You can not make a "real" backtest of this strategy (I am the only one to do it because it is necessary to put the news integrated and import the actual ticks)

- The first reason, MT5 does not give the actual ticks, they are simulated (artificial data)
With this EA without using the actual Tiks, you will not have real results, that's why I have demonstration accounts and real, they are available to see performance.
All Optimizations about Analyzer are also available here

- Secondement, the EA uses 2 main strategies, and MT5 can not make the Backtest of both at the same time (make the Backtest of the two strategies completely changes the results)

- Third reason, you can not use News filters in MT5 (there is no database for news in MT5)


Reviews 72
NavDad
33
NavDad 2025.07.07 06:42 
 

I have purchased both Darwin EAs in Sept '22, GD helped me installing them correctly and since then I have had 33 consecutive months with positive returns. In this period, I have only sweat once because of a large drawdown (55%) and it was because I had made a mistake changing the settings. With this EA, following closely the instructions, you can expect an excellent and steady monthly return (~4.5%) while you continue with your life, planning your future, sleeping soundly. GD has different Telegram groups for each EA and combination, where he publishes all relevant information and updates. On the common group, one can ask any question about the EA but not only, also about brokers, fx, trends, ... to which GD and other users answer promptly and competently. Answers might not come immediately, but your question/issue will be acknowledged and you'll be answered as soon as possible. A small hint from my side: don't be greedy and be patient. If you want to win a lot fast, play the lottery. But if you want to win big, consistently, go with Darwin.

Kl H
121
Kl H 2024.04.14 14:38 
 

The most trusted and best EA in MQL5. The EA is very reliable. The seller is the best seller that I have ever met. The signals are real and every users can get very similar results according to the seller's suggestion.

LDAMATO0510
56
LDAMATO0510 2024.03.14 15:27 
 

Excellent service and professionalism from Mr GD, the EA is very reliable and works very well for all those who want to be in this world for the long term.

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NavDad
33
NavDad 2025.07.07 06:42 
 

I have purchased both Darwin EAs in Sept '22, GD helped me installing them correctly and since then I have had 33 consecutive months with positive returns. In this period, I have only sweat once because of a large drawdown (55%) and it was because I had made a mistake changing the settings. With this EA, following closely the instructions, you can expect an excellent and steady monthly return (~4.5%) while you continue with your life, planning your future, sleeping soundly. GD has different Telegram groups for each EA and combination, where he publishes all relevant information and updates. On the common group, one can ask any question about the EA but not only, also about brokers, fx, trends, ... to which GD and other users answer promptly and competently. Answers might not come immediately, but your question/issue will be acknowledged and you'll be answered as soon as possible. A small hint from my side: don't be greedy and be patient. If you want to win a lot fast, play the lottery. But if you want to win big, consistently, go with Darwin.

Piotr Drozdek
1084
Piotr Drozdek 2025.02.18 11:17 
 

Bought and used EA for 2 years. After that time, I am not happy with overall results vs promises made by the author, and the way where project is going. This is my personal experience.

option_max
157
option_max 2024.08.08 17:03 
 

Darwin blown my account. At the end, it's just a grid and martingale system like all others here. I used a recommendet Broker (Think Markets) and the recommendet Setfiles from G. I did not change the risk. But there was a position in AUDJPY, which blown my account. Thanks.

Kl H
121
Kl H 2024.04.14 14:38 
 

The most trusted and best EA in MQL5. The EA is very reliable. The seller is the best seller that I have ever met. The signals are real and every users can get very similar results according to the seller's suggestion.

LDAMATO0510
56
LDAMATO0510 2024.03.14 15:27 
 

Excellent service and professionalism from Mr GD, the EA is very reliable and works very well for all those who want to be in this world for the long term.

barefootbcn
116
barefootbcn 2023.12.09 08:25 
 

Tip top. Very good EA if you follow the recommandations of Guillaume. Even better : the technical and emotionnal support : Guillaume is a real trader and a good one. When you feel pain in drawdown moments, he puts light in the shadow : trust, wait and then miracle occurs.

kgquotes
90
kgquotes 2023.08.19 15:14 
 

I don't know why I waited this long to write a review.... Darwin is the safest EA I have. Gives you respectable performance with low DD, it outlasted some crazy long trends in the last year in the markets. This EA will not make you rich but it will preserve your capital. No 30%/month promises. In my case 3-10% max per month, but sleep well at night. Recommend +++. Guillaume is the best trader I know and I feel lucky he provides us with his knowledge and he found a way we can access it. Customer service is insanely good, perhaps too good. If you have fair capital, you could definitely live from Darwin EAs. Thanks Guillaume.

Nasoo
1215
Nasoo 2023.07.22 08:18 
 

Overdue review, I bought a tons of ea from mql5. Most of them burst my account after a few months. Only Darwin is the most consistent. I'm not an financial expert, I don't really care how the EA decide when to enter a trade. All I know is it has made me 50%++ return in a almost a year. Also note this author is the only author that I know so far that is very active in replying to question or help. The only thing I wish that the EA can do better is having less setting. I just need a dropdown to select normal or efficiency. I don't really care about other settings.

cyberryder
1270
cyberryder 2023.07.09 14:28 
 

I've purchased and run Darwin Swing + Darwin Evolution together for 1 month on ICM demo 10k account and was part of vendors Telegram groups. Here are my observations: Journey startet very promising, but now vendor is ghosting me and I was kicked out of his telegram groups. - Vendor plays scarsity game like nearly everyone else here on the product page stating that price will go up after next update, which was neither true for updates he called "major update" or "minor update" - EAs have tonns of settings and not all of them are self-explanatory - There is NO proper EA strategy description. Of course vendor wants to not disclose his secret sauce, but there's not even a high-level description. With the 2 EAs together, you are running 2 EA windows on each EA. One is trend, one is counter-trend. This is all you get to know and after that you are trading a black box and can only grasp the trading strategy by your own observation. - The 2 EAs do work together, but only in opening mode for now: If DD is too high, the other EA will no more open position, so that floating DD doesnt increase. However they do not work together for closing, like closing a negative position of the one EA with profitable positions of the second EA, which is called basket closing. - EAs are multi-currency EAs. Trade basically all majors + minors from one 2 EA windows per EA. - EAs entry strategy: EAs place orders at key levels on multiple pairs. Good: Broker do not see those orders, as they are virtual orders. Downside: You also do not see those orders on the chart. - EAs use a news filter and a fx-strenght indicator as a trade opening filter, which is great Martingale strategy element: - Once a trade is open and market goes against your position, the EAs start to open a grid. At first with the same lotsize, but later the lotsitze doubles at each new trade. I've stated an vendors telegram group that this is called MARTINGALE and that this is not properly stated on the product page, as this can cause a huge risk on the account with floating DD or even crash the account quickly. - I stated that I wouldn't have purchased the EA, if I knew that it carries martingale elements in the strategy. The user can't control the martingale factor by EA setting. Its a fixed 2x martingale factor. - Vendor instantly offered me a refund and said he'll talk to MQL support, what I appreciated and agreed. - Vendor instantly kicked me out of all his EA telegram groups - Just one day later vendor stated that he doesn't know how to issue me the refund via MQL - From my understanding a refund is not possible via MQL once one license has been activated, as a user could continue to use the EA after the refund - Vendor repeatetly told me that the EA strategy apparently is not martingale (while I can clearly see that the lotsize doubles) - and that I just should trust the vendor and forget everything I know from FX and EAs. He apparently is not a scammer, he is the one trustful vendor, but I have to blindly trust him. - I am of course open to find a good and honest vendor, on this marketplace there are so many scammers or at least vendors who only want your money but do not care about your success, but the problem is that this vendor doesn't EXPLAIN to me why apparently his EA is not martingale. I just should trust him. Blindly trusting - this of course is a thing I can not do and the vendor should know that this is ringing every bell you can think of, indicating a scam vendor. - Meanwhile vendor is ghosting me. I haven't got a refund. I have no access to his telegram groups, so I do not know how to use the EA properly and can't get the vendor setfiles. - So, I'm stuck with my investment, which I can't use EA statistics: - Entry/Exit EA accuracy according to my myfxbook are really looking promising, I can really not complain on that - Overall EAs performance looks really nice. I made +4.3% in June, while floating DD was only around 2% on ICM, which is exceptional with an EA. Normally floating DD is a multiple of the monthly gain. But I guess this is also only possible through the martingale element. - Other EA statistics like PF ect.. are VERY good. Too good to be true. I guess this is mainly because of the martingale strategy element. If you look at pure martingale robots, their stats are incredible - until the one day they burn your account. Overall EA: - it seems that the biggest risk with this EA is the martingale element you can't control by EA setting - Vendor states that he has done extensive backtesting and that if you stay with his default set (what you absolutely should do! Most newbies buy and up the risk 2seconds later to get rich fast, only to burn their account fast), even with the martingale element (where the vendor states it apparently is not martingale, but still doesnt further explain), your account should be fine and you should just trust him. EA vendor is an introducing broker to Thinkmarkets: - Vendor stated numerous times for example that ICM is a bad broker for EAs overall and for his EAs also, but -again- do not back his statement with facts. One should just trust him - According to vendor, 70% of his customers are running his EAs on Thinkmarkets, where vendor is an introducing broker of (vendor gets a commission from Thinkmarkets, everytime you open/close a trade) - You are getting the link with his Thinkmarkets-IntroducingBroker-ID directly with all the EA setup notes from him with an advicese to join this broker through this link - By definition, this is a conflict of interest, where the vendor is no more neutral on the broker subject - My observation was that a lot of people in vendors Telegram groups however, were worried about their larger floating DDs of ~20% and even the vendor is showing larger floating DD on his Thinkmarket live accounts. At the same time, my floating DD on ICM was always below 2% and at the same time I'm told that ICM is a bad broker. I still think that this EA has potential. I would want to better understand the strategy, by getting a proper EA documentation and be able to control the martingale element by EA setting myself. But I lost trust in this vendor, due to his behaviour. He can become very emotional by the second you say a single bad word about his EA. He is french and not good at expressing himself/explaining his EA in english language, making communication difficult.

Guillaume Duportal
8528
Reply from developer Guillaume Duportal 2023.07.09 15:12
Hello, thank you very much for your opinion, the problem is that 90% of what you say is wrong... That's your opinion, but not reality. EA doesn't use martingales, EA doesn't use strategies to block DD as you say.
It synchronizes the strategies, and that doesn't work as you say..... EA in no way doubles positions... this is entirely false. I'm not an introducing broker, I don't earn anything, that's also false... The EA worked well, you say, you made good results, but that's not enough for you.
You ask me for a refund, it's refused, so you spit on EA through reviews, because it's your only way of getting at me. You're the only one to put up a bad review, and that's your habit? Just look at your profile, you speak ill of all EAs, it's your favorite pastime to criticize without reason.
You're the HATER of MQL5 and hated by all the vendors... Put a star even if it amuses you, you won't get anything more out of it. You're putting pressure on all the salespeople on purpose, you always have to be at your service.
But who do you think you are ???? You think you're an MQL5 super-vigilante, but the reality is that you've never found a good EAs :) So is the problem with EAs, or are you just looking for a unicorn??? The market is complicated, and nothing will ever be good enough for you..... I invite you to create your own EA if you have that much knowledge Your ideas sound amazing, put them on paper, and go get it coded by a good coder Then you'll see your results. Good luck in Forex.
hondaracer123
134
hondaracer123 2023.06.11 18:58 
 

Excellent software and excellent developer, attention to every detail is extreme and Guillaume's communication and interest on everyone's success is extreme, absolutelly BRILLIANT concept. His 2 EAs can be linked together to achieve maximum benefits, what one doesn't do or catch the other one will, a third one coming up so this will be EPIC!

dhirajmqlmt5
54
dhirajmqlmt5 2023.05.18 06:30 
 

This does not trade too frequent. May be only couple of trades in a month, but the trades are really good and those are enough to get you handsome profit.

Wei Cheng Wang
368
Wei Cheng Wang 2023.04.07 19:42 
 

very good ea and very good support from the author!!

SajinHustler
84
SajinHustler 2022.12.21 10:51 
 

Great EA with great risk managment , with a small balance i grew my account and paid for the EA i can only Recommend Guillaumes EA's besides all his customer Service is incredible, he gives advices for each topic and you can see that he cares alot about his cutomers, can only recommend this EA and this Developer/ Trader if i could i would give 6 stars.

Pascal Vonsy
144
Pascal Vonsy 2022.12.12 12:39 
 

Hello Thank you Guillaume for this amazing EA. I'm really happy with it. Already have 3.39% in 2 weeks .I combine it with Darwin swing and work like a charm. Keep in touch thank you guillaume :)

nighthaul
20
nighthaul 2022.11.24 14:44 
 

I've been using this EA almost 6mos. i think, and i almost got back my expenses from availing this ea, and i think it is not just the profit that i gain from this, that i admired the most, but the aftersales customer service that the author is giving. The author always have my back in case of queries and setting up the ea. Glad i came across with this ea.

Zi Feng Guo
585
Zi Feng Guo 2022.09.24 08:09 
 

grid ea

CarlosSantosCustom
61
CarlosSantosCustom 2022.09.07 15:48 
 

Guillaume est très à l'écoute et met régulièrement ses produits à jour tout en expliquant les nouveautés. Il est en plus très présent pour chaque personne en cas de problème. Mes EA sont prêtes depuis aujourd'hui, je ferai un update des premiers résultats.

lance137
336
lance137 2022.07.08 22:06 
 

Darwin was doing quite well at first, using the IC markets & Pepperstone brokers, however, since 3 weeks ago it began to open many martingale-style operations, that is, as the price goes against it, it continues to open operations, which seems extremely dangerous to me. I do not recommend using this EA in these brokers at least, I know that the developer recommended me other brokers but seeing their Darwin Evolution TURBO MT5 signal, you can see a great Drop Down .... that is, this EA has problems independent of the broker . I hope that with the update I can improve and use Stop loss otherwise it can make your account disappear.

Ancil Prabhoo
44
Ancil Prabhoo 2022.07.01 20:24 
 

Have just purchased the System about one week now and I can safely say that there is quick and easy access to the developer Guillaume who is happy to answer all questions no matter how trivial. I have a small account and so far I have had less than 1% drawdown with a more than 5% profits. The EA is safe and unlike many autotraders outhere is actually reliable and fairly easy to setup even for a first time user such as myself. Thank You Guillaume Duportal.

eacorporate
79
eacorporate 2022.05.29 10:34 
 

Hi, I would like to thank Guillaume for all his help. He guided me for the whole installation. Amazing technical support. I have a good impression on this EA. The way he managed the position was perfect. Open order on a support, closed on a trend line. This EA worst the cost without any doubt. It's really a perfect work !! Congratulation for your incredible service.

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