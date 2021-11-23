Darwin Evolution MT4

Darwin EVOLUTION

promotion !! 1490 USD to 990 USD Limited time

(Offer valid up to arrival of the next update, do not waste time )





!!! You can not make Backtest of this EA, because MT4 does not handle the simultaneous multi-pairs. Darwin needs the 28 pairs for the calculation of the indicators !!





Descriptions:



- To understand the operation, come and read the blog (this EA reflects my philosophy of forex trading ... If you like my way to see things, then you will like my EA.

Take the time to do it !! (Forex is not a race): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745790

- To see the past performance here are the links of the signals



Live Normal Signal Mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller

Live Signal Risk Mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller

Demo Version Past Performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71748?source=site+Market+Main+Ratting005#!tab=commentations&page=2





EXPLANATION :



This environmental assessment has been designed to get closer to the possible manual trade.

EA's design and strategy make it a robot that can handle your account without taking enormous risks.

It's an Advisor expert for a long-term vision, it's not a fast scalper

The EA can stay in standby for more than a week waiting in order to wait for the perfect opportunity.

But he can keep the positions open for several days or weeks to optimize the DD and profits.

The profit factor of this environmental assessment is excellent, as well as its factor of recovery and risk.



This system integrates more than 8 indicators and filters.

The EA is multidise, it will work on the 28 pairs at the same time.

He will work with all brokers, regardless of the quotation, the speed of execution, the fees, Spread ....



Benefits:



- Commerce on 28 pairs simultaneously

- does not require any optimization (the set files are delivered with)

- In both directions, impulse, correction

- He is not exposed to the market

- It optimizes the profits and limits the drawdown thanks to these many indicators and options: Trailing SL, indicator closure, by SL, per hour, by profit, by the opening duration ....

- An innovative news filter with disconnection schedules before and after the news, but also independent hours for main news like FOMC, BCE, Fed ...

Since the update, there is also a specific news filter for nocturnal news

- Many protections of capital, per%, currency ....

- Risk Capital Management







Recommendations:



- Pairs Recommended: Audcad, Audchf, Audjpy, Audnzd, Audusd, Cadchf, Cadjpy, Chfjpy, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EurNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

- Recommended settings: EURUSD M1 (2 set files will be provided, everything is preset)

- Lot and Risk Recommended: 5% As in the set file, but you can trader from 0.01 the first weeks to understand the operation of the EA.

- Brokers: Any type of broker authorizing positions in both directions (hedge)

- Minimum capital: 200 USD

- Minimum lever: 1:30 or lower with a specific setting



Setup:



After installation, go to Tools / Options and check "Allow Web Requests for Listed URL" and add the following link:

This is done to enjoy the news filter (otherwise it will not work)















