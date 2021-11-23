Darwin Evolution MT4

4.83

Darwin EVOLUTION


promotion !! 1490 USD to 990 USD Limited time
(Offer valid up to arrival of the next update, do not waste time )


!!! You can not make Backtest of this EA, because MT4 does not handle the simultaneous multi-pairs. Darwin needs the 28 pairs for the calculation of the indicators !!


Descriptions:

- To understand the operation, come and read the blog (this EA reflects my philosophy of forex trading ... If you like my way to see things, then you will like my EA.
Take the time to do it !! (Forex is not a race): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745790
- To see the past performance here are the links of the signals

Live Normal Signal Mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller
Live Signal Risk Mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller
Demo Version Past Performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71748?source=site+Market+Main+Ratting005#!tab=commentations&page=2


EXPLANATION :

This environmental assessment has been designed to get closer to the possible manual trade.
EA's design and strategy make it a robot that can handle your account without taking enormous risks.
It's an Advisor expert for a long-term vision, it's not a fast scalper
The EA can stay in standby for more than a week waiting in order to wait for the perfect opportunity.
But he can keep the positions open for several days or weeks to optimize the DD and profits.
The profit factor of this environmental assessment is excellent, as well as its factor of recovery and risk.

This system integrates more than 8 indicators and filters.
The EA is multidise, it will work on the 28 pairs at the same time.
He will work with all brokers, regardless of the quotation, the speed of execution, the fees, Spread ....

Benefits:

- Commerce on 28 pairs simultaneously
- does not require any optimization (the set files are delivered with)
- In both directions, impulse, correction
- He is not exposed to the market
- It optimizes the profits and limits the drawdown thanks to these many indicators and options: Trailing SL, indicator closure, by SL, per hour, by profit, by the opening duration ....
- An innovative news filter with disconnection schedules before and after the news, but also independent hours for main news like FOMC, BCE, Fed ...
Since the update, there is also a specific news filter for nocturnal news
- Many protections of capital, per%, currency ....
- Risk Capital Management



Recommendations:

- Pairs Recommended: Audcad, Audchf, Audjpy, Audnzd, Audusd, Cadchf, Cadjpy, Chfjpy, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EurNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
- Recommended settings: EURUSD M1 (2 set files will be provided, everything is preset)
- Lot and Risk Recommended: 5% As in the set file, but you can trader from 0.01 the first weeks to understand the operation of the EA.
- Brokers: Any type of broker authorizing positions in both directions (hedge)
- Minimum capital: 200 USD
- Minimum lever: 1:30 or lower with a specific setting

Setup:

After installation, go to Tools / Options and check "Allow Web Requests for Listed URL" and add the following link:
This is done to enjoy the news filter (otherwise it will not work)









Reviews 17
88007901
129
88007901 2022.08.31 19:58 
 

Very good ea.Writer is very helpful.Product is profitable and efficient. I like this ea ,it’s my only ea .I believe in Darwin, nice work!!

Maximetanguay94
73
Maximetanguay94 2022.07.22 15:05 
 

Hello, i buy darwin evolution after eying it for some time, the good review put me in confidence, DARWIN EVOLUTION is a life changer, the EA trade very well and win every time for me to date, each morning the EA take very big trade.its a MUST have in your life, i can qualify DARWIN as the best thing i had buy in the last 6 years. Very safe EA that will not blow your account. And Guillaume is the most coolest person he alway inform you of some thing , he will not leave you alone with you product he always here. Thank for this product. I can live my life without working

Po Yuan Chen
1780
Po Yuan Chen 2022.07.22 12:19 
 

One of the most experienced and supportive authors I have met. He did and he is spending a lot of time on improvement and updates. Not only he is a great programmer and he is also a very experienced professional trader. Darwin swing is already booking profit in my live account, looking forward to long-term growth with this system.

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (3)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Experts
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Richy Premium
Hien Hoang
Experts
This strategy is based on Bollinger Band to open the first position, if the position moves to the opposite side out of the Hedging Range, then a locking position is opened with an increased volume to help get out of the opposite trend. Real monitoring signal will be published soon. Recommended 0.01 Lot for each 3000$ Balance. Input Parameters Starting lot size - First open position size Use autolot - Use auto calculation of starting lot size based on balance Balance - Use to calculate auto star
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Experts
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
Hyakurai
Akihiro Tanaka
3 (2)
Experts
overview “Hyakurai”   is a   USDJPY   portfolio system   that combines three   logics   . Each logic   has   one   position, for a total of up to   three   positions. We select and combine logic that has performed well in the short, medium, and long term, particularly over the past few years. First Logic They buy and sell according to temporal regularity. Second logic: Buy and sell based on long-term trend-following and short-term trend-reverse signals. Third logic: Capture trend reversals and
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account. Core Pain Points Solved: * Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%)
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING "Stop Guessing. Start Winning with the Truth." Pure Mathematics. Zero Indicators. Professional Edge. -------------------------------------------------- INTRODUCTION -------------------------------------------------- "If you don't know who the sucker at the table is... it's probably you." Dear Trader, Let’s be brutally honest. Why are you here?  Most people start trading because they want freedom. They want to fire their boss,  travel the world, and
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
More from author
Darwin Reports Tool MT5
Guillaume Duportal
5 (4)
Utilities
Darwin Reports Tool EA Exceptional introductory price!    35 USD DESCRIPTION: Darwin Reports Tool EA is the new product in the Darwin range. The Darwin products are recognized and reputed on MQL5 for their qualities and their performances. This time it is not an Expert Advisor that I propose to you, but a utility intended to automate tasks. Essentially, to make reports of your performances EXPLANATIONS : Indeed, thanks to this utility, you will have the possibility to send any performanc
Darwin Swing MT4
Guillaume Duportal
4.79 (14)
Experts
Darwin Swing MT4 Overview: Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met. After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading base
Darwin Reports Tool MT4
Guillaume Duportal
Utilities
Darwin Reports Tool EA Exceptional introductory price!    35 USD DESCRIPTION: Darwin Reports Tool EA is the new product in the Darwin range. The Darwin products are recognized and reputed on MQL5 for their qualities and their performances. This time it is not an Expert Advisor that I propose to you, but a utility intended to automate tasks. Essentially, to make reports of your performances EXPLANATIONS : Indeed, thanks to this utility, you will have the possibility to send any performanc
Darwin Evolution MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.54 (61)
Experts
Darwin EVOLUTION promotion !! 1490 USD to 990 USD Limited time (Offer valid up to arrival of the next update, do not waste time ) !!! You can not make Backtest of this EA, it will open orders without any logic! Descriptions: - To understand the operation, come and read the blog (this EA reflects my philosophy of forex trading ... If you like my way to see things, then you will like my EA. Take the time to do it !! (Forex is not a race): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745790 - To see th
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.82 (49)
Experts
Darwin Swing MT5 Overview: Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met. After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading, usi
Filter:
88007901
129
88007901 2022.08.31 19:58 
 

Very good ea.Writer is very helpful.Product is profitable and efficient. I like this ea ,it’s my only ea .I believe in Darwin, nice work!!

Maximetanguay94
73
Maximetanguay94 2022.07.22 15:05 
 

Hello, i buy darwin evolution after eying it for some time, the good review put me in confidence, DARWIN EVOLUTION is a life changer, the EA trade very well and win every time for me to date, each morning the EA take very big trade.its a MUST have in your life, i can qualify DARWIN as the best thing i had buy in the last 6 years. Very safe EA that will not blow your account. And Guillaume is the most coolest person he alway inform you of some thing , he will not leave you alone with you product he always here. Thank for this product. I can live my life without working

Po Yuan Chen
1780
Po Yuan Chen 2022.07.22 12:19 
 

One of the most experienced and supportive authors I have met. He did and he is spending a lot of time on improvement and updates. Not only he is a great programmer and he is also a very experienced professional trader. Darwin swing is already booking profit in my live account, looking forward to long-term growth with this system.

49080896
370
49080896 2022.07.01 17:05 
 

Running Darwin for about 3 weeks on a live account. My account has been positive so far. Right now my account has a floating loss of 18% on an open order. I had noticed previously that Darwin uses a lot of Martingale/grid techniques but it had always managed to turn my account positive. I am worried now because this trade has no stop loss and if the falls far enough my account can blow. The question for me is....."How intelligent is Darwin and can it be trusted?" When I find out, I'll update this review. 3 stars for now for "dangerous strategies."

eacorporate
79
eacorporate 2022.05.30 10:09 
 

Hi, I would like to thank Guillaume for all his help. He guided me for the whole installation. Amazing technical support. I have a good impression on this EA. The way he managed the position was perfect. Open order on a support, closed on a trend line. This EA worst the cost without any doubt. It's really a perfect work !! Congratulation for your incredible service.

fullforex512
74
fullforex512 2022.05.30 09:43 
 

Hi I bought this EA on the advice of another user ( I had took only MT5 ) . I am delighted with the way he works. It's impressive to see him do it. The same opinions are constantly coming back to this EA, the most important is really the precision of the opening of positions. If you compare the orders with indicators on the graphics, you will see that he does not work randomly like almost all the other EAS. We can see the remarkable work that Guillaume did with the strategy of this robot. I am so happy that I now also bought the MT4 version congratulations

m_wijaya
322
m_wijaya 2022.05.14 16:33 
 

Been eyeing this EA for quite some time, and finally got it. Guillaume is patient and very informative with his installation guides. Response is fast. The EA is quite a careful EA with precision entries. 👍

Shyam Bond
473
Shyam Bond 2022.04.10 05:42 
 

Slow and steady and does what exactly what the author describes. Highly recommended as a set and forget EA.

Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
833
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2022.04.07 15:18 
 

Purchased now and waiting for instructions from seller I will update in the next weeks after testing

Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2022.04.04 10:24 
 

Première grosse application que j'achète sur MQL5 vraiment je ne suis pas déçu, l'auteur vous aide à l'installer, répond à vos questions avec un délai défiant toute concurrence même un dimanche soir, les premiers trades sont très bons, je recommande sans hésité et j'achèterais les yeux fermés les prochaines applications de l'auteur.

21millionclub
34
21millionclub 2022.04.03 20:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andre Gomes
2926
Andre Gomes 2022.04.02 15:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LFX
101
LFX 2022.03.02 04:56 
 

Mar 02, 2022: Just installed, no trades opened yet. However, the author has been very patient in answering ALL my questions, and assisted me to set up the EA as I use a special currency. I look forward to good trades, 5 stars for now due to superb service and attitude. Will come back to write about the EA' performance later.

💵

Mar 18, 2022: Just like how it is explained by the author, not a lot of trades opened. But all trades opened are in good profit. You will enjoy seeing the way Darwin works, the trailing TP is just amazing to watch and give you peace of mind as profits are secured. I look forward to the future trades of Darwin. I will keep updating here my expereince.

💵

Mar 29, 2022: Darwin has made 8% in a matter of two weeks. I would love to write an objective review to share my user experience: I did not listen to author's instruction to use half the risk during this war time, and used default risk, thus there were a deeper drawdown (close to the max DD% Darwin had) but it managed to recover with big profit. I will be using half the risk from now on, until the market is calm after the war. So far the experience using Darwin has been great. I look forward to the future trades by Darwin! Please keep up the good work Guillaume and I look forward to your future updates and new EAs. Users interested in Darwin can refer to page 2 of the comment session, you can see the trades it took on my account for your reference.

Daniel Smith
483
Daniel Smith 2022.02.28 13:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guillaume Duportal
8490
Reply from developer Guillaume Duportal 2022.11.29 13:24
You had losses after doing an update, because you did not reinstall the set file. What can I do about it? I don't understand... Sometimes MT4/5 loses the configuration after an update, it's not an EA issue, but a platform issue.
If you reinstall EA, you have to reinstall the set file. Sorry for what happened to you, but it has nothing to do with the functioning of EA. But since you are very angry in private massage, there is nothing to explain to you. At least have the transparency to explain the situation to the people who will read this bad review and let them draw their own conclusion. When you've calmed down, you'll understand.....
Jasper Heikens
593
Jasper Heikens 2022.02.13 16:08 
 

I rarely write a review here on mql5, why now because this EA is an absolute masterpiece and well worth the investment. Guillaume, the developer of this EA is an outstandingly experienced trader with enormous knowledge and not just an EA seller who runs of with your money and disappears. His support is very good and fast, he will help you with everything regarding installation of the ea. This ea first priority is to protect your balance and only take an entry after all conditions are met and the best is, its not a martingale EA or another nightscalper! So low DD and steady gains. Very suited for long term and is able to fundamentally change lives in financial terms! This EA is worth every single dollar and actually deserves far more than just 5 stars! Instant recommendation for me this EA.

Christopher Thompson
1385
Christopher Thompson 2022.01.17 20:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Damian
568
Damian 2022.01.16 13:35 
 

I've purchased this EA a week ago and I have to say until now support given by the main man :) is brilliant. He replies regularly, interacts with me and has answered all my question. I am really looking forward seeing some more trades and seeing the long term results but all indicates that this seller is a true professional and that his EA is a state of the art. I will be updating this review in a month with some more results. Looking forward to.

Reply to review