Darwin Reports Tool MT5

5
Darwin Reports Tool EA

Exceptional introductory price!    35 USD

DESCRIPTION:

Darwin Reports Tool EA is the new product in the Darwin range.
The Darwin products are recognized and reputed on MQL5 for their qualities and their performances.

This time it is not an Expert Advisor that I propose to you, but a utility intended to automate tasks.
Essentially, to make reports of your performances


EXPLANATIONS :

Indeed, thanks to this utility, you will have the possibility to send any performance report of an account, a strategy, or even several selectable EA.

You have the possibility to send your reports by Email, on networks and messaging like Telegram, By Push message on your phone...

BENEFITS:

Receive every day, week or month your reports from each EA separately to study the performance.
Make accurate statistics of your trading accounts.....

-- Send by email
-- Send on Telegram channel
-- Send by push notification via Mt4/5 platform
-- Daily profits (sent at time "X")
-- Weekly profits (sent at X days, X hours)
-- Monthly Profits (sent at X days, X hours)
-- Total profits since account opening
-- Each daily profit, monthly profit... can be in %, currency, or both.
-- Summary of closed orders for the day
-- Summary of orders for the week
-- Summary of the month's orders
-- Possibility to hide profits in currency, lot size.....
-- Maximum drawdown of the day
-- Summary of currently open orders (sent daily at X time)
-- Account name
-- Account number
-- Account capital at time of submission
-- Account equity at time of submission
-- Possibility to send the report of a single EA on an account or the whole account

future idea for the next updates:

- Send an error report, when something bad happens on your platform.
- Send a report if your DD reaches level "X".
- Send a report if your account reaches level "X" before margin call....
-- Send signals

RECOMMENDATIONS:

This utility is available in MT4 or MT5 version

MT4 version :
MT5 version :

Find all the products of the Darwin range here :

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller


TIPS:

The idea of this utility is that it is scalable.

I will create a Telegram group where each user can request specific options and I will add them to the options as I go.

I code my software, so there is almost no limit to your requests.
Don't hesitate to contact me if you have a specific request.

!!!!     UPGRADES ARE NOT EXPENSIVE !!!!
Reviews 5
Jan Beck
398
Jan Beck 2024.01.07 21:34 
 

Exactly the tool I have been looking for for a long time. It's perfect if you have several EAs running on the same account and still want to evaluate each EA individually. The function of automatic daily / weekly / monthly reports via Telegram is also very practical. The developer responds quickly and is very friendly.

JeremyBrad
35
JeremyBrad 2023.02.01 01:29 
 

I just bought Darwin Swing and Darwin Evolution EA, not long ago. So I took the opportunity to buy this utility. Really, it's very practical I can't judge it as an Expert Advisor, but it does the job you expect it to do, so I say perfect. Works well, no bugs, and Guillaume is open to update, you can ask him what you want (that was more or less the idea of the article) It's up to you to have imagination, and he will add the options you want.

eacorporate
79
eacorporate 2023.01.29 12:52 
 

Very good software. You can easily send all your reports on Telegram. I opened a channel to share my performances with my community, it is very well done and very easy to use. Perfect software like the whole range of Darwin products from Guillaume.

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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Ramesh Maharjan
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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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Darwin Swing MT5 Overview: Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met. After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading, usi
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Jan Beck
398
Jan Beck 2024.01.07 21:34 
 

Exactly the tool I have been looking for for a long time. It's perfect if you have several EAs running on the same account and still want to evaluate each EA individually. The function of automatic daily / weekly / monthly reports via Telegram is also very practical. The developer responds quickly and is very friendly.

JeremyBrad
35
JeremyBrad 2023.02.01 01:29 
 

I just bought Darwin Swing and Darwin Evolution EA, not long ago. So I took the opportunity to buy this utility. Really, it's very practical I can't judge it as an Expert Advisor, but it does the job you expect it to do, so I say perfect. Works well, no bugs, and Guillaume is open to update, you can ask him what you want (that was more or less the idea of the article) It's up to you to have imagination, and he will add the options you want.

Marcos-FX
37
Marcos-FX 2023.02.01 01:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gtstrategy
46
gtstrategy 2023.01.29 15:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

eacorporate
79
eacorporate 2023.01.29 12:52 
 

Very good software. You can easily send all your reports on Telegram. I opened a channel to share my performances with my community, it is very well done and very easy to use. Perfect software like the whole range of Darwin products from Guillaume.

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