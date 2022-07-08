Darwin Swing MT5

4.79

Darwin Swing MT5

Overview:
Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met.

After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading, using support/resistance structures to open positions.
The key innovation is the use of virtual positions. For each pair, the EA estimates the average number of S/R crossings that occur during a trend. It then places virtual positions on multiple S/R horizons (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.). Real orders are executed only when the expected number of crossings is reached, based on historical calculations.
Each pair has dedicated settings integrated into the code. A currency-strength module inspired by Darwin Evolution complements the entry logic to improve selection.
The system combines multiple indicators and filters. The EA is multi-currency and can manage up to 28 pairs simultaneously. It is designed to operate across a wide range of brokerage conditions, assuming stable execution, reasonable spreads/commissions, and WebRequest authorization where required.

Features:

  • Multi-symbol operation across up to 28 Forex pairs.

  • Exit management by indicator and by time, trailing stop, profit and percentage protections.

  • News-aware trading with configurable pre-/post-event pauses, including major events such as FOMC and ECB.

  • Capital protections and risk controls.

  • Pause button to stop new entries while keeping the internal logic active.

  • Set files provided for a quick start.

Recommended use:

  • Symbols: 28 major and minor FX pairs supported.

  • Manager chart: EURUSD on M1.

  • Typical risk: 0.5% to 1% per trade, adjust to your rules and account size.

  • Suggested balance: around 1,000 USD. Relative drawdown may be higher on small accounts.

  • Minimum leverage: 1:30 or per your broker’s conditions.

Setup:

  • Enable WebRequest in Tools → Options and add the news domain specified in the user guide or the associated MQL5 post. This is required for the news filter.

Backtesting limitations:

  • The standard MT5 Strategy Tester may not faithfully reproduce live behavior for this strategy. The EA relies on tick timing and intraday conditions; the tester may reconstruct or compress ticks, altering signals.

  • The news filter uses data obtained via WebRequest. These data are not available inside the MT5 tester, so scheduled-news pauses are not reproduced.

  • Therefore, rely on forward tests and live/demo monitoring on MQL5 for a realistic evaluation rather than on a backtest alone.

Tests:

  • Backtests are useful for basic consistency checks, but without real ticks and news they may not reflect real-market results. For a more reliable assessment, refer to demo or live monitoring on MQL5.

Monitoring:

  • Public track records and other signals are accessible from the product’s Signals tab or via my MQL5 seller profile.

Support:

  • Please use the product Comments or MQL5 internal messaging for questions about installation, set files, and best practices.

Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves risk. Past performance or monitoring does not guarantee future results. Use protections appropriate to your objectives.





Reviews 59
xfbonzai
20
xfbonzai 2024.08.28 10:52 
 

Finally, a good EA that gets the job done. A friend recommended this EA to me, and although I had sworn never to buy another EA from MQL5—because they often end up failing—I decided to give Darwin Swing a try by reopening an account. I’m very pleased with the results. My friend has been using it for over two years and consistently makes profits. I've been using it for 7 months now, and I can confidently give it a positive review. This EA offers a wide range of settings, both in terms of risk management and various options. Personally, I use it with low risk, which is a deliberate choice since my accounts are my primary source of income. Highly satisfied!

lolomonero
20
lolomonero 2024.08.21 17:16 
 

I am thrilled with this EA. It is truly amazing, and there are many options to customize it for any use. This was important to me because I use a lot of EAs and need to make personal adjustments. Thank you for the help provided by Guillaume.

berber651
20
berber651 2024.08.17 12:31 
 

Excellent EA. You can feel the hard work done by Mr. G. The EA reacts in a very smart way (even though it's not the right term for an expert advisor). Market entries are very precise. In case of a bad entry, the EA handles situations very well. And there are constant updates. I can't wait to see the next update.

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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Piotr Drozdek
1084
Piotr Drozdek 2025.02.18 11:16 
 

Bought and used EA for 2 years. After that time, I am not happy with overall results vs promises made by the author, and the way where project is going. This is my personal experience.

xfbonzai
20
xfbonzai 2024.08.28 10:52 
 

Finally, a good EA that gets the job done. A friend recommended this EA to me, and although I had sworn never to buy another EA from MQL5—because they often end up failing—I decided to give Darwin Swing a try by reopening an account. I’m very pleased with the results. My friend has been using it for over two years and consistently makes profits. I've been using it for 7 months now, and I can confidently give it a positive review. This EA offers a wide range of settings, both in terms of risk management and various options. Personally, I use it with low risk, which is a deliberate choice since my accounts are my primary source of income. Highly satisfied!

lolomonero
20
lolomonero 2024.08.21 17:16 
 

I am thrilled with this EA. It is truly amazing, and there are many options to customize it for any use. This was important to me because I use a lot of EAs and need to make personal adjustments. Thank you for the help provided by Guillaume.

berber651
20
berber651 2024.08.17 12:31 
 

Excellent EA. You can feel the hard work done by Mr. G. The EA reacts in a very smart way (even though it's not the right term for an expert advisor). Market entries are very precise. In case of a bad entry, the EA handles situations very well. And there are constant updates. I can't wait to see the next update.

pfsecret12
20
pfsecret12 2024.08.14 17:51 
 

Thank you to Guillaume for his incredible work and perseverance. His EAs are unique, and technically, they are efficient. The EA is very good, and the seller is attentive. The performance is stable. This EA has been on the market for 4 years, which convinced me to make the purchase. Don't hesitate; it's excellent.

megaflam
20
megaflam 2024.08.14 17:35 
 

After 6 months of testing with a real account, I can say that Darwin Swing is my favorite EA. Guillaume helped me with the entire installation process and provided a lot of advice. I followed all the instructions carefully. Finally, I've been getting an average of 2.5% monthly profits, which is enough for me. I prefer to increase my capital rather than my risk. I experienced a drawdown at the end of July, but everything turned out well; it was very well managed by the EA. I'm definitely happy with this EA, and I can recommend it.

option_max
157
option_max 2024.08.08 17:02 
 

Darwin blown my account. It's just a grid and martingale system like all others here. I used a recommendet Broker (Think Markets) and the recommendet Setfiles from G. I did not change the risk. I didn't increase the risk. But there was a position in AUDJPY, which blown my account. Thanks.

Gerhard Füssel
752
Gerhard Füssel 2024.07.01 06:04 
 

I have been using this EA for about 1.5 years now on a live account with the recommended settings and am now writing a clear buy recommendation! The most important thing in trading is not the amount of profit, but the preservation of capital, because without capital, there is no trading (should be clear). The next thing is the long-term use of the EA, which is absolutely given with this bot, because the DD has only reached about 5% once during the term (usually 0.1% - 2%). With this safe setting, I achieved a profit of 25% p.a. and it should therefore be clear that this EA ( should the legal situation remain the same ) will trade successfully for many years without having sleepless nights ( which is another important aspect for successful, long-term trading ). My recommendation: Read everything there is to read about this EA, compare, and buy.

Kl H
121
Kl H 2024.04.14 14:36 
 

The most trusted and best EA in MQL5. The EA is very reliable. The seller is the best seller that I have ever met. The signals are real and every users can get very similar results according to the seller's suggestion.

LDAMATO0510
56
LDAMATO0510 2024.03.14 15:26 
 

Excellent service and professionalism from Mr GD, the EA is very reliable and works very well for all those who want to be in this world for the long term.

barefootbcn
116
barefootbcn 2023.12.09 08:24 
 

Tip top. Very good EA if you follow the recommandations of Guillaume. Even better : the technical and emotionnal support : Guillaume is a real trader and a good one. When you feel pain in drawdown moments, he puts light in the shadow : trust, wait and then miracle occurs.

massiveprofitsfx
21
massiveprofitsfx 2023.11.05 20:13 
 

Darwin is the only EA that works over the long term. I gave up hoping to make money with an expert advisor a long time ago. But Darwin Swing has restored my confidence, because it's a reliable EA.

white-nightfx
20
white-nightfx 2023.10.15 15:24 
 

This EA is really profitable. If you use the settings provided, then it's really reliable. I'd highlight the position openings, which are close to perfection. It's a pleasure to watch it work, and I don't feel any stress about how it works. That's important when you're using an EA, because you have to trust it. Mr G really takes care of his customers, and that's rare...

chaboom007
21
chaboom007 2023.10.15 15:13 
 

Darwin is a real EA, with a real history, a real trader at the head of creation (incredible trading knowledge), on real accounts. I think that says it all. Contact Guillaume, and judge his professionalism for yourself.

southforex
22
southforex 2023.10.03 10:11 
 

Congratulations on this EA. The risk management is perfect, the profits constant and, above all, I don't feel at risk like with all the other EAs. It's a beautiful creation, and I don't regret my purchase.

BabayagaFX
21
BabayagaFX 2023.09.22 09:59 
 

Very happy with my purchase. Darwin works very well on my standard account with a higher risk, and on a funded account with a lower risk. Everything is well explained for installation, and Guillaume Duportal gives invaluable advice.

Momosharif
20
Momosharif 2023.09.13 10:35 
 

very good EA. Guillaume is a great help. He met my expectations exactly, and gave me good advice on my prop firm account. EA is making steady profits, gently, but without reckless risk. I love it!

khaledahmedaliabdellatief
20
khaledahmedaliabdellatief 2023.08.29 09:14 
 

Thank you Guillaume for this incredible EA. I recommend this expert advisor, because even in the difficult, calm times we're currently experiencing, EA progresses slowly but safely. With this EA I'm not stressed, and that seems essential to me in the long term. Thank you for all your hard work in perfecting this system. (Guillaume is very readily available when help is needed, and that's rare in this business).

kgquotes
90
kgquotes 2023.08.19 15:13 
 

I don't know why I waited this long to write a review.... Darwin is the safest EA I have. Gives you respectable performance with low DD, it outlasted some crazy long trends in the last year in the markets. This EA will not make you rich but it will preserve your capital. No 30%/month promises. In my case 3-10% max per month, but sleep well at night. Recommend +++. Guillaume is the best trader I know and I feel lucky he provides us with his knowledge and he found a way we can access it. Customer service is insanely good, perhaps too good. If you have fair capital, you could definitely live from Darwin EAs. Thanks Guillaume.

Chris Sams
154
Chris Sams 2023.07.09 21:16 
 

Highly recommend! Guillaume's knowledge of forex trading algorithms is astonishing. I am so glad I stumbled upon this expert advisor. I've been waiting to buy EVO and Swing for months now, and I wish I started sooner. I recommend reading his blog post, and all his comments. Once you get access to his telegram groups, I recommend reading every comment as there are golden nuggets of information throughout his messages.

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