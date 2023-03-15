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Pivot indicator is a tool used by many traders. It can be used by beginners and experts alike and allows you to identify support and resistance levels.

Pivot indicator is a widely used tool because over the years it has shown the validity of the levels it calculates and can be easily integrated into your trading strategy.

Pivot levels can be used on different timeframes and based on the chosen time duration, calculate levels using daily or weekly data.

It is easy to understand thanks to the creation of levels on the screen which makes it easy for those who use the indicator to identify the areas with also the precise value of the levels.


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Stefano Cocconi
Experts
FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding JOIN TO MY CHAT FOR UPDATES AND NEWS ABOUT MY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Check My Products Settings Trading strategy: EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair The best timeframe are M1 to M15 . The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based
Prop Manager
Stefano Cocconi
Utilities
Prop Manager allows you to automatically close trades once the max daily loss or profit target is reached so it's designed for the control and management of PROP FIRM ACCOUNT , but also live accounts. Prop Manager will allow you to manage prop accounts with maximum security, whether you want to do manual trading or algorithmic trading. It was created for people who want to be sure that their trading does not run into daily drawdown or total drawdown problems. The user is left with complete fr
WTCVolumeProfile
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Products Contact me to discover all my services  I present to you one of the most sought after indicators by traders! It is one of the most useful and valuable indicators for discretionary trading. It used to be easier to access this indicator from various platforms, but growing demand makes it impossible to use it on external platforms (such as TradingView) without paying a monthly subscription. That's why I decided to use my experience in software programming to create this indica
SuperTrendWTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Products Contact me to discover all my services  FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS This is an indicator based on the famous SuperTrend. Thanks to this mt4 software, it is now possible to have them directly on the mt4 platform, without having to pay subscriptions for external platforms. It is one of the most functional trend indicators that exists, and it really makes a difference when it comes to discretionary trading.
DoubleSuperTrend WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Other Products Contact me to discover all my services  This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend. With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments. I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
Reverse Spot
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Reverse Spot is an indicator that can help you find and identify possible price reverse zones.   This indicator can be used both as a trend continuation signal after a small period of consolidation or retracement and as a trend change signal. Reverse spot is a very easy to use indicator and thanks to the signals it sends with the arrows it is easy for the trader to identify moments in which to evaluate his own operations. Reverse Spot
Supply Demand WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns. These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed. And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other. The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair o
VWAP Bands WTC
Stefano Cocconi
5 (1)
Indicators
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  The VWAP Volume weighted Average Price Bands indicator is similar to the Moving Averages and Bollinger bands. In this indicator, more weight is given to the volume. The indicator provides great insight on support and resistance levels in the chart. Moreover, the indicator shows the fair value of a trading instrument. Thus, enabling forex traders to identify great trading opportunities to BUY LOW and SELL HIGH. Forex traders can combine t
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