Prop Manager

Prop Manager allows you to automatically close trades once the max daily loss or profit target is reached so it's designed for the control and management of PROP FIRM ACCOUNT, but also live accounts.


Prop Manager will allow you to manage prop accounts with maximum security, whether you want to do manual trading or algorithmic trading.

It was created for people who want to be sure that their trading does not run into daily drawdown or total drawdown problems.

The user is left with complete freedom to decide the percentage of drawdowns that she is willing to lose for that day in order to adapt any algorithm to her risk needs.


Prop Manager also allows you to set a target for overcoming the challenge or check in order to automatically close any operation when the account equity has exceeded the target set by the customer.


Input

PROP ACCOUNT

Is a Prop Account? - Are you in a Challenge or in a Verification Stage?

Select Your Prop - Prop Firm Company

Size Prop Firm - Account Size

Max Daily Loss (%) - Percentage you can afford to lose in a day

Max Total Loss (%) - Percentage you can afford to lose in total

Target (%) -  Percentage for Win the Challenge

PERSONAL ACCOUNT

Your Personal Account? - Is your Personal Account?

Equity Stop ($) - Money you can afford to lose

Equity Target ($) - Money you want to achieve

NOTIFICATION

Close All Orders? - You want the expert close automatically all the operations?

Warning -> For MQL5 security reasons, the expert advisor cannot deactivate the auto Trading automatically. So it remains for the trader to deactivate this function once the notification of closing all orders arrives.


