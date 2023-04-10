Reverse Spot
- Indicators
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Stefano CocconiI worked for years as a software programmer at various companies in the sector, but from 2018 I decided to combine my passion for finance with my skills as a programmer and I started developing automatic trading software.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Contact me to discover all my services
Reverse Spot is an indicator that can help you find and identify possible price reverse zones.
This indicator can be used both as a trend continuation signal after a small period of consolidation
or retracement and as a trend change signal.
Reverse spot is a very easy to use indicator and thanks to the signals it sends with the arrows it is easy
for the trader to identify moments in which to evaluate his own operations.
Reverse Spot also limits false signals as much as possible, allowing the trader to avoid unpleasant
situations of early market entry which can then cause dissatisfaction and frustration.