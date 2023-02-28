SuperTrendWTC
- Indicators
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Stefano CocconiI worked for years as a software programmer at various companies in the sector, but from 2018 I decided to combine my passion for finance with my skills as a programmer and I started developing automatic trading software.
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
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This is an indicator based on the famous SuperTrend.
Thanks to this mt4 software, it is now possible to have them directly on the mt4 platform, without having to pay subscriptions for external platforms.
It is one of the most functional trend indicators that exists, and it really makes a difference when it comes to discretionary trading.
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