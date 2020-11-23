Sharp Price Change Monitor


Sharp Price Change Monitor
Indicator-informer informs any sharp change in the price of the selected financial instrument.  

It also takes and the characteristics of  'Japanese candles' (the ratio 'shadow'/'body' %) and  into account 'oversold'/'overbought' (RSI - called as a subroutine: the graph is not drawn - if necessary, connect the chart manually). 

Threshold values are set by parameters (you can change them "on the go" as many times as you want).Reports on the screen, mobile device (phone/tablet - on it must be installed Meta Trader 4) and by e-mail. 

It will help you make the right decisions on transactions (buy/sell). It is best suited for 'scalping', although not only for it.

This program, as well as representatives of the Sherpa people in Nepal, who help climbers to conquer the highest peaks of the planet, taking on a significant part of the difficult and routinework, will help you to conquer the peaks of trading.

The program is suitable for both beginners (it will help them quickly get used to a new field of application of their powers) and experienced traders (it will allow them to spend more time and effort on analytical work).

1. General characteristics of the program:
o type of program – assistant (indicator, supplemented by checking certain events and sending notifications);
o programming Language-MQL4;
o operating Environment-Meta Trader 4 terminal;
o the most appropriate trading style is "scalping";

o Analyzes the price of a financial instrument for sudden changes;

o Analyzes "Japanese candles" (shadow/body ratio as a percentage);

o Monitors the status and uses the RSI indicator data;

o Sends notifications about critical changes to the financial instrument to the computer screen,mobile device device and/or email address.


2. The input parameters look like this:
o Show "history" deep (bars) = 200
o Set comfort color+base = True
o Sharp Change Price UPPER color = Yellow
o Sharp Change Price DOWN color = Blue
o Inform any notices with alerts (screen) = True
o Additional Diagnostics (screen) = False
o Send out the notices to the mobile = False
o Send out the notices to the e-mail = False
o Notify if the SIGNAL NUMBER ( >= )  = 2
o Price moves - send out notices = 0.077 (изменить обязательно)
o "Shadow/Candle" Relation(%) = 44
o RSI Period (number of candles) = 14
o RSI overCELL Level(%) = 27.5
o RSI overBUY Level(%) = 72.5

3. Approximate values of the price drop (this is for a start; then-specify):
USDJPY M15 0.033
UKBRENT M15 0.10
GBPJPY M15 0.077
XAUUSD M15 1.234
EURUSD M15 0.0011
TSLA M15 2.55
US500 M15 3.33
GBPUSD M15 0.001
EURGBP M15 0.00068
USTech100 M15 10.567
USDRUB M15 0.1234
EURCAD M15 0.001
USGas M15 0.007
EURJPY M15 0.077

4. Do not rush to enable sending to email – the provider (the server owner) monitors too high activity of this kind and may block themailbox you specified, and it is difficult to say how long the block will last (it may always be).


Good luck!

More information here:   https://vk.com/id581735659
Fix (document) errors, suggestions, write to the mail - SOFTEL1@narod.ru
Copyright © 2020, Sergey Kazaritsky
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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