



Sharp Price Change Monitor

Indicator-informer informs any sharp change in the price of the selected financial instrument.

It also takes and the characteristics of 'Japanese candles' (the ratio 'shadow'/'body' %) and into account 'oversold'/'overbought' (RSI - called as a subroutine: the graph is not drawn - if necessary, connect the chart manually). Threshold values are set by parameters (you can change them "on the go" as many times as you want).Reports on the screen, mobile device (phone/tablet - on it must be installed Meta Trader 4) and by e-mail.

It will help you make the right decisions on transactions (buy/sell). It is best suited for 'scalping', although not only for it.





This program, as well as representatives of the Sherpa people in Nepal, who help climbers to conquer the highest peaks of the planet, taking on a significant part of the difficult and routinework, will help you to conquer the peaks of trading.





The program is suitable for both beginners (it will help them quickly get used to a new field of application of their powers) and experienced traders (it will allow them to spend more time and effort on analytical work).





1. General characteristics of the program:

o type of program – assistant (indicator, supplemented by checking certain events and sending notifications);

o programming Language-MQL4;

o operating Environment-Meta Trader 4 terminal;

o the most appropriate trading style is "scalping";

o Analyzes the price of a financial instrument for sudden changes; o Analyzes "Japanese candles" (shadow/body ratio as a percentage);

o Monitors the status and uses the RSI indicator data;





o Sends notifications about critical changes to the financial instrument to the computer screen,mobile device device and/or email address.





2. The input parameters look like this:

o Show "history" deep (bars) = 200 o Set comfort color+base = True o Sharp Change Price UPPER color = Yellow o Sharp Change Price DOWN color = Blue o Inform any notices with alerts (screen) = True o Additional Diagnostics (screen) = False o Send out the notices to the mobile = False o Send out the notices to the e-mail = False o Notify if the SIGNAL NUMBER ( >= ) = 2 o Price moves - send out notices = 0.077 (изменить обязательно) o "Shadow/Candle" Relation(%) = 44 o RSI Period (number of candles) = 14 o RSI overCELL Level(%) = 27.5 o RSI overBUY Level(%) = 72.5





3. Approximate values of the price drop (this is for a start; then-specify):

USDJPY M15 0.033

UKBRENT M15 0.10

GBPJPY M15 0.077

XAUUSD M15 1.234

EURUSD M15 0.0011

TSLA M15 2.55

US500 M15 3.33

GBPUSD M15 0.001

EURGBP M15 0.00068

USTech100 M15 10.567

USDRUB M15 0.1234

EURCAD M15 0.001

USGas M15 0.007

EURJPY M15 0.077





4. Do not rush to enable sending to email – the provider (the server owner) monitors too high activity of this kind and may block themailbox you specified, and it is difficult to say how long the block will last (it may always be).





Good luck!





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Copyright © 2020, Sergey Kazaritsky