Kraken MT4

Multicurrency trading robot based on standard deviation and built on the basis of "Octopus". This robot can be considered the best of my developments, it contains everything that has proven itself in trading in the Forex market. The robot is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Install trading bot on VPS-server and on one currency pair "EURUSD", timeframe M15 - no more manipulations should be done. Minimum deposit $1000, leverage 1:500.





*Write me after the purchase to get the second version as a present If you need a discount, then write me in private message

















Input parameters:





SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search;





SD_APRICE - price type;





STDDEV - parameters for optimization. start 10, step 10 end 1000;





AVSD_PERIOD - period of averaging values of the standard deviation of the price;





AVSD_DEVIATION - coefficient of standard deviation of the price;





START_LOT - starting lot for each N balance;





FROM_BALANCE - N balance for lot calculation;





STEP_ORDERS - step of orders;





STEP_MULTIPLIER - order multiplier;





LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;





STOPLOSS_PCT - stoploss in % of balance;





TAKEPTROFIT_PCT - TakeProfit in % of balance ;





MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;





NEW_CYCLE - new order cycle;





MAGIC - magic number;





COMMENT - comment on the orders;





START_TIME, END_TIME - time of trade start and end;





ATIREQUOTE_COUNT, ATIREQUOTE_PAUSE - setting up the anti-call function;





SYMBOLS_1, SYMBOLS_2 - trade symbols (DO NOT CHANGE);





BREAK_1, BREAK_2 - pause in minutes between order opening;





MAX_ORDERS - maximum orders of one symbol;





TRADE_ON_MONDAY...FRIDAY - trade by days of the week;





TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trade stop;





INFO - show information;





USE_BALANCE - use % of balance for trading, analog of auto fill;





CLOSE_ALL_FRIDAY - close on Friday, if drawdown is less than n%;





CLOSE_HOUR, CLOSE_MINUTE - closing time;



