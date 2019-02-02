Hamster MT5

5

Innovative Grid Advisor. Applies a strategy based on price volatility. Trading starts when the price rises by N points from the close price of the previous bar, for N minutes from the time the current bar opened. If during the allotted time the price has not exceeded N values from the average price volatility (ATR) in% / pips, then trading is suspended until the start of the new bar.

MT4 version of the adviser link


Applies dynamic levels of stop orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and breakeven that are invisible to the broker. Values can be specified in pips or percent of average price volatility (ATR). It has anti-slip protection for the first order and spread expansion.

The graph displays information about the quality of execution of orders, profits and current open positions (the number of orders, the number of lots and profit). Suitable for working with any brokers, including US brokers with the requirement of FIFO - the requirement to close first of all previously open transactions.

For the first acquaintance with the advisor, I recommend enabling the visual mode in the strategy tester. I tried to make the adviser informative, so that any trader could understand the principles of his work.

SHOW_INFORMATION - enables buttons and displays information on a chart.

The first deals can also be opened using buttons or lines. In order for the adviser to open a position along the line: draw a line on the chart and rename it. When crossing its price, the adviser will execute the appropriate command.

  • OPEN_SELL - open a sell order
  • CLOSE_SELL - close all sell orders
  • OPEN_BUY - open a buy order
  • CLOSE_BUY - close all buy orders

Benefits
  • FIFO compliant;
  • designed for real trading on today's market conditions;
  • virtual pending orders and stops are used;
  • does not depend on the type of trading account or broker;
  • resistant to connection breaks, gaps, slippage and spread extensions.

Recommendations
  1. Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trading account;
  2. use the adviser on highly liquid currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD;

Options: 
  • AUTOTRADING - allow opening orders by a pledged strategy
  • TIME_START, TIME_END - time during which the adviser is allowed to open new orders
  • CHANGE_DIRECTION - automatic strategy change, if the number of orders in the grid has exceeded N value
  • TIMEFRAME - working timeframe
  • ATR_VALUES - use percentage ATR to calculate levels
  • PERIOD_ATR - period to determine average volatility;
  • UPDATE_MINUTES - time in minutes elapsed from the time of opening of the current bar to pause trading;
  • DEL_ORDER_PRICE - delete order opening levels after a specified time has passed
  • PRICE_INCREASED - extreme price increase in N minutes from the time of the opening of the current bar to enter the market with the first order;
  • FIRST_ORDER_STOP - the initial distance between PRICE_INCREASED and the price
  • ORDER_OPEN_STOP - the initial distance between PRICE_DRAWDOWN and the price
  • FIRST_ORDER_STEP - distance from extremum for setting the opening level of the first order;
  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number;
  • MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage for the first order, in pips. when = 0, not used;
  • MAX_SPREAD - the maximum size of the spread when opening orders, in pips;
  • MAX_GAP - the maximum size of the gap between the opening price and the closing of the previous bar;
  • FIX_START_LOT - fixed starting lot for each N amount from the balance (FROM_BALANCE);
  • FROM_BALANCE - N balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot (FIX_START_LOT);
  • PRICE_DRAWDOWN - drawdown to activate the grid of orders;
  • ORDER_OPEN_STEP - grid order trailing step;
  • START_MULTIPLY - from which order to start increasing the lot;
  • LOT_MULTIPLY - lot multiplier in the order grid;
  • MAX_LOT_FOR_1000 - the maximum lot for every 1000 of the balance
  • STOPLOSS - stop loss;
  • TAKEPROFIT - take profit;
  • BREAKEVEN_START - profit to activate breakeven;
  • BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - profit with which orders will be closed on a breakeven;
  • TRAILING_START - profit to activate trailing stop;
  • TRAILING_STOP - the initial distance between the TRAILING_START and the price
  • TRAILING_STEP - profit trailing step;


Reviews 4
Tidal Invest
43
Tidal Invest 2021.10.04 16:20 
 

I used Hamster lite on mt4 for months and made profit. Decided to buy the full version to support Vladimir. I appreciate his work and he makes the best E.A.'s in real accounts that I've tested.

Casa-Fenja
22
Casa-Fenja 2021.06.25 14:08 
 

As a beginner I made some mistakes and lost some money. I'm the fraction "a demo is a demo is a demo and can always look good. If you really want to learn, test with small money on a live account". The more I optimize the EA, the better are the results. Hamster is not good out of the box, but with a bit knowledge about trading and how to configure an EA, this one will earn its price twice a day (4 digit balance needed).

Karam Milad Elyoun Wahib
184
Karam Milad Elyoun Wahib 2019.10.08 23:49 
 

working for two weeks on real account and doing well

Reply to review