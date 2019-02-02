Hamster MT5

Innovative Grid Advisor. Applies a strategy based on price volatility. Trading starts when the price rises by N points from the close price of the previous bar, for N minutes from the time the current bar opened. If during the allotted time the price has not exceeded N values from the average price volatility (ATR) in% / pips, then trading is suspended until the start of the new bar.

MT4 version of the adviser link





Applies dynamic levels of stop orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and breakeven that are invisible to the broker. Values can be specified in pips or percent of average price volatility (ATR). It has anti-slip protection for the first order and spread expansion.

The graph displays information about the quality of execution of orders, profits and current open positions (the number of orders, the number of lots and profit). Suitable for working with any brokers, including US brokers with the requirement of FIFO - the requirement to close first of all previously open transactions.

For the first acquaintance with the advisor, I recommend enabling the visual mode in the strategy tester. I tried to make the adviser informative, so that any trader could understand the principles of his work.

SHOW_INFORMATION - enables buttons and displays information on a chart.

The first deals can also be opened using buttons or lines. In order for the adviser to open a position along the line: draw a line on the chart and rename it. When crossing its price, the adviser will execute the appropriate command.

OPEN_SELL - open a sell order

CLOSE_SELL - close all sell orders

OPEN_BUY - open a buy order

CLOSE_BUY - close all buy orders

Benefits

FIFO compliant;

designed for real trading on today's market conditions;

virtual pending orders and stops are used;

does not depend on the type of trading account or broker;

resistant to connection breaks, gaps, slippage and spread extensions.

Recommendations

Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trading account; use the adviser on highly liquid currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD;

Options:

AUTOTRADING - allow opening orders by a pledged strategy

TIME_START, TIME_END - time during which the adviser is allowed to open new orders

CHANGE_DIRECTION - automatic strategy change, if the number of orders in the grid has exceeded N value

TIMEFRAME - working timeframe

ATR_VALUES - use percentage ATR to calculate levels

PERIOD_ATR - period to determine average volatility;

UPDATE_MINUTES - time in minutes elapsed from the time of opening of the current bar to pause trading;

DEL_ORDER_PRICE - delete order opening levels after a specified time has passed

PRICE_INCREASED - extreme price increase in N minutes from the time of the opening of the current bar to enter the market with the first order;

FIRST_ORDER_STOP - the initial distance between PRICE_INCREASED and the price

ORDER_OPEN_STOP - the initial distance between PRICE_DRAWDOWN and the price

FIRST_ORDER_STEP - distance from extremum for setting the opening level of the first order;

MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number;

MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage for the first order, in pips. when = 0, not used;

MAX_SPREAD - the maximum size of the spread when opening orders, in pips;

MAX_GAP - the maximum size of the gap between the opening price and the closing of the previous bar;

FIX_START_LOT - fixed starting lot for each N amount from the balance (FROM_BALANCE);

FROM_BALANCE - N balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot (FIX_START_LOT);

PRICE_DRAWDOWN - drawdown to activate the grid of orders;

ORDER_OPEN_STEP - grid order trailing step;

START_MULTIPLY - from which order to start increasing the lot;

LOT_MULTIPLY - lot multiplier in the order grid;

MAX_LOT_FOR_1000 - the maximum lot for every 1000 of the balance

STOPLOSS - stop loss;

TAKEPROFIT - take profit;

BREAKEVEN_START - profit to activate breakeven;

BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - profit with which orders will be closed on a breakeven;

TRAILING_START - profit to activate trailing stop;

TRAILING_STOP - the initial distance between the TRAILING_START and the price

TRAILING_STEP - profit trailing step;



