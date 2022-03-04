The strategy is based on entries according to the Fibonacci levels and the Stochastic indicator. Buys when the Stochastic indicator line is above the specified level and the price is above or equal to the opening level of Fibonacci. Sells at the opposite conditions, when the indicator line and price are located below the specified levels. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting.

Launching the EA

It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example:

GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ;

, EUR , AUD , NZD ; or USD CAD, USD CHF;

CAD, CHF; or GBP JPY , EUR JPY , AUD JPY , NZD JPY ;

, EUR , AUD , NZD ; or other similar linked pairs.

At the same time, multi-currency trading must be enabled. Inp_Multicurrency – true, the EA works with the same magic number on all specified symbols. When a specified profit, drawdown, breakeven or trailing is reached, all orders in the same/different direction are closed and the trading is started anew.

In order to provide operation of the news filter: In the terminal, open Tools ---> Options ---> Expert Advisors ---> add "http://calendar.fxstreet.com" to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL list" field.





Advantages of the EA template

Compatibility of the template features to modify or supplement the trading strategy;

The maximum possible compatible functionality;

It can be easily optimized.





Main Parameters