Phantom
- Experts
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 March 2022
- Activations: 10
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURCHF.
It applies a multi-currency trading strategy, that is why you cannot test all features of the EA in the Strategy Tester. Check the EA monitoring in my signals. I can send you the investor password if required.
Demo version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10521
The EA monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/moneystrategy
💼 Telegram chat for questions and discussion: https://t.me/forex4up_chat
Recommendations
- Minimum deposit is 1000 in the deposit currency;
- Leverage from 1:100;
- VPS is recommended;
- Currency pairs with high volatility and low spreads;
Usage
- Select all symbols in the Market Watch of the MetaTrader 4;
- Make sure that names of symbols in the Market Watch correspond to names of symbols in the EA's parameters;
- Install the EA on any one pair;
Parameters
- Symbols — symbols for the EA's operation;
- TimeFrame — timeframe for the EA's operation;
- StartBar — number of a bar to start analyzing on Highs/Lows;
- EndBar — number of a bar to stop analyzing on Highs/Lows;
- InputBar — number of a bar of the price calculation to place pending orders;
- MM — enable/disable calculation of trading lot based on risk per trade;
- BalanceRisk — percentage of risk per trade to calculate trading lot;
- FixLots — trading lot;
- TakeProfit — take profit;
- StopLoss — stop loss;
- Distance — indent from High/Low of the signal bar to place pending orders;
- MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread level;
- Comment — comment to orders;
- Magic—magic number;
- Reverse — reverse of trades;
- StartHour — operation start hours;
- StartMinute — operation start minutes;
- EndHour — operation end hours;
- EndMinute — operation end minutes;
- Breakeven — breakeven, enable/disable;
- BreakevenStart — number of points to move positions to breakeven;
- BreakevenStep — distance to place breakeven level;
- Trailing — trailing by points, enable/disable;
- TrailingStart — minimum number of points for trailing;
- TrailingStop — number of points to start Trailing Stop;
- TrailingStep — Trailing Stop step;
- ShowInfo — display/hide information on the trading;
- Languages — information language;
- TextColor — displayed data color.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating