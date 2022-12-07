Kraken MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Sürüm: 1.21
- Güncellendi: 23 Ocak 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
*İkinci versiyonu hediye olarak almak için satın aldıktan sonra bana yazın.
If you need a discount, then write me in private message
this ea not open trade every day , but generate profit every time , I give 5 star to this EA and this author Vladimir Gribachev ,
20230215
I bought it at Jan 10th , After a months , this ea make me dream every night , I dream to become a billionair very soon , make me very happy
20230531
after a few months , this ea still make profit every month , but it need to low down the risk
