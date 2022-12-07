Kraken MT4

5
Standart sapmaya dayalı ve Octopus tabanlı çok para birimli ticaret robotu. Bu robot, geliştirmelerimin en iyisi olarak kabul edilebilir, forex ticaretinde kendini kanıtlamış her şeyi içerir. Robot hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için uygundur. Ticaret botunu VPS sunucusuna ve bir döviz çifti "EURUSD" üzerine, M15 zaman dilimine kurun - daha fazla manipülasyon yapmaya gerek yok. Minimum depozito 1000$, kaldıraç 1:500.

*İkinci versiyonu hediye olarak almak için satın aldıktan sonra bana yazın.

If you need a discount, then write me in private message





Giriş parametreleri:

SD_TIMEFRAME - sinyal arama için zaman çerçevesi;

SD_APRICE - fiyat türü;

STDDEV - optimizasyon için parametreler. başlangıç 10, adım 10 bitiş 1000;

AVSD_PERIOD - fiyatın standart sapmasının ortalama değerlerinin süresi;

AVSD_DEVIATION - fiyatın standart sapma katsayısı;

START_LOT - her N bakiyesi için başlangıç lotu;

FROM_BALANCE - Lot hesaplaması için N bakiyesi;

STEP_ORDERS - siparişlerin adımı;

STEP_MULTIPLIER - emir çarpanı;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot çarpanı;

STOPLOSS_PCT - bakiyenin %'si olarak stoploss;

TAKEPTROFIT_PCT - Bakiyenin %'si olarak TakeProfit;

MAX_SPREAD - maksimum yayılma;

NEW_CYCLE - yeni sipariş döngüsü;

MAGIC - sihirli sayı;

YORUM - emirlere yorum yapın;

START_TIME, END_TIME - işlemin başlangıç ve bitiş zamanı;

ATIREQUOTE_COUNT, ATIREQUOTE_PAUSE - antirequote fonksiyonunun kurulumu;

SYMBOLS_1, SYMBOLS_2 - ticaret sembolleri (DEĞİŞTİRMEYİN);

BREAK_1, BREAK_2 - emir açılışı arasındaki dakika cinsinden duraklama;

MAX_ORDERS - bir sembolün maksimum sırası;

TRADE_ON_MONDAY...FRIDAY - haftanın günlerine göre işlem yapın;

TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - ticaret durağı;

INFO - bilgileri gösterir;

USE_BALANCE - ticaret için % bakiye kullanın, otomatik akış analogu;

CLOSE_ALL_FRIDAY - düşüş %n'den az ise Cuma günü kapanış;

CLOSE_HOUR, CLOSE_MINUTE - kapanış saati;


İncelemeler 1
mctien
380
mctien 2023.01.28 10:41 
 

this ea not open trade every day , but generate profit every time , I give 5 star to this EA and this author Vladimir Gribachev ,

20230215

I bought it at Jan 10th , After a months , this ea make me dream every night , I dream to become a billionair very soon , make me very happy

20230531

after a few months , this ea still make profit every month , but it need to low down the risk

Önerilen ürünler
RobotX
Andrey Karyaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robothas great potential. Agloballyhidden intelligence calculation system. This expert has flexible settings. I am sure you won not have any problems with it. The principle is run, set up and forget. He does everything is own. This is very handy. Try a monthly subscription. I am sure with a high degree of probability. You ill want the unlimited version. That is exactly what you are here for.
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Uzman Danışmanlar
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Uzman Danışmanlar
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
VR 4xEA
Muhammad Ismail
Uzman Danışmanlar
50 % OFF LIMITED TIME OFFER! (regular price $ 200 ) VR 4xEA  is designed for traders looking for  consistent Gains   This is an autonomous trading software programme designed for the Foreign Exchange Market. This is a stable and safe investment tool designed to trade its way out of adverse trade situations that would challenge most manual traders.  No Overoptimization and No false Claims. You can examine the EA working in strategy tester and can optimise it according to the way EA works VR 4
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Uzman Danışmanlar
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Başlatma promosyonu: 399$'dan sadece 1 kopya mevcut Son fiyat: 2000$ Bu EA'nın yalnızca sınırlı sayıda kopyası satılacaktır. Yapay zekanın gücünü serbest bırakın ve piyasadaki en gelişmiş "ortalama ters" ticaret robotu olan   Luna AI Pro EA   ile ticaretinizi benzeri görülmemiş yüksekliklere taşıyın . Hem deneyimli tüccarlara hem de yeni başlayanlara hitap edecek şekilde tasarlanan bu son teknoloji yapay zeka odaklı sistem, ticaret stratejinizi optimize etmek ve karınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Nasdaq Heist Robot
Teboho Moses Tefo
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is used to trade Nas100 /nasdaq 100 index once a day every day at time 16:30 +3gmt(depends on broker server time) during NYSE, it is coded with intelligent money management feature to recover every single loss it made, but the loss can not be recovered on the same day, this EA is coded with the unique strategy to spot the direction of NASDAQ 100 during NYSE opening at.  PLEASE FIND SETTINGS UNDER SCREENSSHOTS, DONT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS! CONTACT WATSAPP FOR PROPER SETTINGS ( +277 2067 743
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
Breakout Monster Expert Advisor
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
For The English Manual you can contact me. The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Breakout The “Breakout Monster EA” trades breakouts when the current price of the currency pair breaks a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency pair's chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after breaking the drawn trendline OR after closing the candle above/below this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters, defined by the trader through the exp
EA Combiner UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combiner_EA, forex ve diğer piyasalar için otomatik işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor’dır. Harici göstergelerden ve Hareketli Ortalama stratejisinden gelen sinyalleri entegre eder; gelişmiş özellikler olarak ızgara işlemi, Martingale ve özelleştirilebilir kar al/durdur zararı ayarları sunar. Gerçek zamanlı istatistik paneli, hesap performansı hakkında bilgi verir ve disiplinli otomasyon arayan traderlar için idealdir. Temel Özellikler ️ Harici Gösterge E
AMA Bands EA v2
Emanuel Baltensperger
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I had this EA produced by an expert. No grid or martingale , just pure trend following. The arrows of the indicator used on the chart indicate trading signals in trend following. You can find the indicator in the comments. My trading signal is generated when the indicated arrow direction changes. A trade is then kept open until the arrow direction changes again. If the arrow then changes in the opposite direction, the previous position must be closed automatically and a new position opened in th
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2 copies left for $199 Next price   ---> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced positi
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Fibo Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor Overview FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a ve
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Göstergeler
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
EA Self Service
Charles Aparecido Da Silva Marques
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! Your arrival here is no coincidence: it's the first step towards taking control of your results and developing a truly unique strategy. We present the ultimate tool that will enhance your analytical and creative capabilities. ️ There's no magic here, no tricks, just real signals based on indicators under your control. You can create more than 8 different strategy templates to work on a single currency pair, or multiple currency pairs, dominating the market from all sides. Meet Our Au
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.56 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification across pairs. My focus has been on creating an advisor that would use the best indicators combined, albeit with different parameter settings. The s
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThraeX – M1’de Scalping   (DAX, XAU, etc) Roma döneminin disiplininden ve hassasiyetinden ilham alan ThraeX , MetaTrader 4 için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır (Expert Advisor – EA) . Özellikle 1 dakikalık grafik (M1) üzerinde yüksek frekanslı alım satım (High-Frequency Trading) için geliştirilmiştir. Piyasanın ani dalgalanmalarını yönetmek, kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini yüksek hız ve uyarlanabilirlikle tespit edip bunlara tepki vermek için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: ️ M
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Uzman Danışmanlar
EvoTrade: Piyasadaki İlk Kendini Öğrenen Ticaret Sistemi EvoTrade’i tanıtayım. Bu, en son bilgisayarlı görme ve veri analizi teknolojileriyle geliştirilmiş benzersiz bir ticaret danışmanıdır. EvoTrade, piyasadaki ilk kendini öğrenen ticaret sistemi olup, gerçek zamanlı olarak çalışır. EvoTrade, piyasa koşullarını analiz eder, stratejileri ayarlar ve değişimlere dinamik bir şekilde uyum sağlayarak her ortamda olağanüstü bir hassasiyet sunar. EvoTrade, Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) ve Gated Recurr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTCUSD GRID EA, ızgara ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır BTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için oldukça faydalıdır.   Kullanabileceğiniz başka türde ticaret botları olsa da, ızgara ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto ızgara ticaret botlarının sorunsuz bir şekilde otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır.   BTCUSD GRID EA, bir grid ticaret botunu denemek istiyorsanız kullanabileceğiniz en iyi platformdur.
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Phantom
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZD
Serpent
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on the MACD and Moving Average indicators. It buys when the fast MA is above the slow MA and the MACD histogram is above the signal line. It sells when the fast MA is below the slow MA and the MACD histogram is below the signal line. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ; or USD CAD, U
Orders Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This scalping Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. Martingale is not used as well. The product displays a channel, two lines from Ask and Bid. If the channel is touched or broken by the price, the timer is enabled. Upon its expiration, the channel is modified based on new prices. Pending BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed at the specified distance from the channel levels, pending orders are modified following the channel. As soon as a pending order becomes a market one, an opposite or
Gryphon
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on entries according to the Fibonacci levels and the Stochastic indicator. Buys when the Stochastic indicator line is above the specified level and the price is above or equal to the opening level of Fibonacci. Sells at the opposite conditions, when the indicator line and price are located below the specified levels. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the sam
Alligator Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on Bill Williams' indicators and my universal template. It uses Alligator, Fractals, AO and AC indicators. Buy entries: the Alligator mouth points upwards, AO and AC are in a green zone, the price is higher or equal to the last "upper" fractal. The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes and should be launched on a VPS server. Expert Advisor Installation It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GB
Forex Bot
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings. Parameters TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period; StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts; FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is
Super Martingale
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor uses martingale and order grid. An initial deal is opened when the price touches or breaks a price channel. The price channel is modified by timer in seconds. The following deals are opened by specified parameters. The EA flexibly configures step and volume, multiplier factor, amount of market orders to start increasing a step or a volume to open new orders. The EA has been adapted for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,
Champion PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A multifunctional trading robot for MetaTrader 4. The EA's basic strategy applies the range of price deviation from the average high/low values for a specified period. It has a minimum of configurable parameters, but has great functionality - the Expert Advisor can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot but a multi-functional flexible constructor. The EA applies order levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. The entire t
DarkForest
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on the price channel breakout. VPS is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Customizable pyramiding, hedgi
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
WooHoo
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The entry signals are based on steady price movement for a certain distance within a specified time interval. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features Customizable pyramiding, hedging and order grid functions; Position tracking can be one of
Candle Closing
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy: based on candle closure, entry in the movement direction. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must be predownloaded for all currency pairs
Joker System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AU
MA Channel Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The trading system is based on the breakout of channel of the Moving Averages and my adaptive template. It uses a completely different approach to trading. The EA template is developed so that the signals are not followed literally, instead they provide a reason to a certain action since the signal may turn out to be false, while the price may go in the opposite direction. Depending on the basic settings, the EA may use pending (Stop and Limit) or marke
Trade System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an adaptive grid Expert Advisor that applies Fractals and Fibo levels and is based on the price behavior. An Average weighted stop loss can be used to limit losses. Average volatility, speed and direction are also applied by the strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. It works well with small and la
News Auto Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a news Expert Advisor trading by the economic calendar. It features the following working modes: Manual – trader sets the news time on its own Automatic – the EA takes the news release time and its importance from the news website Several modes of customizable parameters allow the EA to conveniently adjust the EA to your trading strategy. The trading robot automatically determines the time zone, the news importance, the currency affected by the news release, displaying the news on a char
Not One Step Back
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a non-indicator Expert Advisor based on steady (no roll-backs) price movement. When the price moves a defined distance without changing a direction, one point goes to bulls or bears depending on the price movement direction. When a predefined amount of points is reached, a position is opened. The Expert Advisor uses average weighted stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop levels. Parameters PriceMove – amount of points to be passed by the price without changing direction; Win
Butterfly Platinum
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the usual version of Butterfly , it starts working when the minimum required number of High/Low bars are within the specified price range. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. Do not use martingale, grid and other high-risk trading strategies similar to overstaying drawdown by keeping unprofitable
Snop
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the moving average channel breakthrough. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Cu
Super Trader EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated adviser using an advanced grid algorithm and a function to protect against increased volatility during news releases. The Advisor looks for anticipated levels of reversal / continuation in a narrow price range (the proposed new level of support / resistance) based on previous movements. Applies invisible for the broker dynamic levels of setting new orders, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing stop. If you set MagicNumber = 0, then the expert can be used in semi-automatic trading.
Insider Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arbitrage-news trading EA. Works at a user-defined deviation from the price during the news release (optional). The trade is opened when the fast broker gets ahead of the slow one by the specified amount of points. The trades are opened by the direction of the fast broker price movement, works both during the news release and without the news filter. The news filter automatically determines the time zone and the currency the news is released on. To enable the news filter you need to do the follo
Joker System Stable
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version of the semi-scalper multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. It uses a completely different strategy for market entries. The new version features a new function – total trailing stop of the opened positions by equity in the deposit currency or as a percentage of profit. A virtual trailing stop can be applied to the first opened trade. A stop loss can be used to protect the capital. The product is designed for 4 and 5-
Invest System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This scalper Expert Advisor uses instant execution pending orders. No grid and martingale. Each trade is protected by a tight stop loss. It is designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF. VPS is required for flawless operation, minimum deposit is 100 units of the base currency. Timeframe – from M15 to H4. Optimization tip! Only several parameters should be optimized for the period of the last f
Mower
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on my own template, it utilizes the Stochastic indicator. It buys when the lines are below a predetermined level, and the signal line crosses the main one upwards; it sells when the lines are above a predetermined level and the signal line crosses the main downwards. The EA has been adapted for four- and five-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Before launching the EA on a real trading account, I recommend checking its parameters in the strategy tester using 99.90% qua
Grid and MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market orders. If the price ha
Unicorn
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on working with the channel built by weighted average OHC and OLC prices. Entries are performed automatically both for a breakthrough and a roll-back. The EA works by a new bar open prices, so that test/optimization results are as close to real trading as possible. It applies dynamic levels for setting new orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop invisible for a broker. Their values can be calculated in pips, money, % of the balance or by volatility (ATR). The EA i
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
BadaBOOM PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This multi-currency EA uses an adaptive grid strategy. It is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. This trading robot analyzes the price action, price speed and direction. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. The function - total trailing stop of open position by equity in the deposit currency, points or as a percentage of profit allows to favorably close the order basket.
Butterfly Strong
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the Butterfly Platinum version, it uses the Martingale system. If the previous trade was closed at a loss, the next lot will be equal to the last lot multiplied by MultiplierLots. Every trade is protected by stop loss. Only one market order can be opened at a time. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. The trailing stop levels can be set in pi
Bands and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Strategy is based on the Bollinger Bands and MACD indicators, and the location of the last closed bar. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must
Filtrele:
mctien
380
mctien 2023.01.28 10:41 
 

this ea not open trade every day , but generate profit every time , I give 5 star to this EA and this author Vladimir Gribachev ,

20230215

I bought it at Jan 10th , After a months , this ea make me dream every night , I dream to become a billionair very soon , make me very happy

20230531

after a few months , this ea still make profit every month , but it need to low down the risk

Volodymyr Hrybachov
52052
Geliştiriciden yanıt Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.01.28 20:56
Thanks for the feedback
İncelemeye yanıt