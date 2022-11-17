Nasdaq Heist Robot

This EA is used to trade Nas100 /nasdaq 100 index once a day every day at time 16:30 +3gmt(depends on broker server time) during NYSE, it is coded with intelligent money management feature to recover every single loss it made, but the loss can not be recovered on the same day, this EA is coded with the unique strategy to spot the direction of NASDAQ 100 during NYSE opening at. 

PLEASE FIND SETTINGS UNDER SCREENSSHOTS, DONT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS!

CONTACT WATSAPP FOR PROPER SETTINGS ( +277 2067 7433).

everyday during New York opening session time , Nasdaq 100 index always take direction, either buy or sell, This EA is based on volumes and other strategy concepts  to do determine which direction to trade, 

The EA has 2 intelligent recovery ways, if a trade was lost then on next trade the EA checks if the account is safe for in to calculate a lot that is needed on the next trade to recover, it also check the accuracy of the signal before adjusting the lots.

second mode is applied if the account is not safe enough to let the EA use first recovery mode so it will use the risk reward of 4:1 based on the the accuracy of the current signal. The EA will keep applying the recovery mode until all the previous loss is recovered then it will go back to normal trading mode.

The EA will only allow a MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN OF 30% WHICH MAY OCCOR IN IN RARE CASES.

NOTE! DUE TO THE STRATEGY CODED IN THE EA,EVERY BROKER MAY REQURE DIFFERRENT SETTINGS THST IS WHY I RECCOMMENT YOU TO CONTACT ME DIRECTLY  BEFORE YOU START USING THIS EITHER ON TEST,DEMO OR LIVE ACCOUNTS/

CONTACT ME WITH THE NAME OF THE BROKER SO I WILL CHECK THE BEST SETTINGS FOR YOU.



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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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