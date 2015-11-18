Forex Bot

The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings.

Parameters

  • TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period;
  • StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts;
  • FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is finished;
  • MM – traded lot is calculated based on risk per trade;
  • EquityRisk – risk percentage per deal for trading lot calculation;
  • ManualLots – starting trading lot if MM=false;
  • UseMartingale – use martingale;
  • Multiplicator – lot multiplication factor in case of a loss;
  • MaxLots – max lot in the order series;
  • TakeProfit – take profit is set in pips;
  • StopLoss – stop loss is set in pips;
  • MaxTrades – maximum number of orders opened simultaneously;
  • Distance – price change rate in points per unit of time;
  • TimeFilter – time interval, within which the price change occurs;
  • Magic – magic number;
  • Com – comment to trades;
  • TrailingStart – number of points to start trailing for the grid;
  • TrailingStep – trailing step for the grid;
  • ShowInfo – display/hide information on the trading;
  • Languages – language of the displayed trading data;
  • TextColor – displayed data color.
alelory20001996
302
927
24
good day

Please help me with prompts to run the EA, since I started it three days ago but did not generate operations

87
