Forex Bot
- Experts
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 March 2022
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings.
Parameters
- TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period;
- StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts;
- FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is finished;
- MM – traded lot is calculated based on risk per trade;
- EquityRisk – risk percentage per deal for trading lot calculation;
- ManualLots – starting trading lot if MM=false;
- UseMartingale – use martingale;
- Multiplicator – lot multiplication factor in case of a loss;
- MaxLots – max lot in the order series;
- TakeProfit – take profit is set in pips;
- StopLoss – stop loss is set in pips;
- MaxTrades – maximum number of orders opened simultaneously;
- Distance – price change rate in points per unit of time;
- TimeFilter – time interval, within which the price change occurs;
- Magic – magic number;
- Com – comment to trades;
- TrailingStart – number of points to start trailing for the grid;
- TrailingStep – trailing step for the grid;
- ShowInfo – display/hide information on the trading;
- Languages – language of the displayed trading data;
- TextColor – displayed data color.
