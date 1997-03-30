KT Market Structure EA MT4

KT Market Structure EA is a fully automated expert advisor built on the foundation of our popular KT Market Structure indicator. It uses Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) signals directly from the indicator and offers a variety of options to automate trades.

By combining these signals with additional analysis, it provides a smart and efficient way to trade. No separate download is needed, as the EA comes with all its dependencies seamlessly embedded within the code.





Features



Automated Market Structure Trading: Provides a perfect solution for trading market structure patterns in a fully automated way, ideal for traders who can't stay glued to their screens all day.

Customizable and Optimizable: Fully customizable and optimizable, allowing you to adapt market structure patterns to different markets and timeframes with ease.

Seamless Trading Continuity: The EA remembers and resumes its trading operations automatically in case of a MetaTrader restart or crash.

Integrated Risk Management: Includes built-in options for risk management, such as adjustable lot sizes, stop-loss levels, and maximum drawdown limits to safeguard your capital.

Real-Time Signal Analysis: Continuously analyzes Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) signals in real time to ensure quick and accurate trade execution.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with an intuitive interface that makes it easy to configure settings and monitor trades, even for beginners.

Backtesting and Optimization Ready: Fully compatible with MetaTrader's strategy tester, enabling users to backtest and optimize settings for better performance.

Low Resource Consumption: Optimized to run efficiently without causing significant strain on your system or MetaTrader platform.





What is BOS?

