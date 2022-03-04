Alligator Pro

The strategy is based on Bill Williams' indicators and my universal template. It uses Alligator, Fractals, AO and AC indicators. Buy entries: the Alligator mouth points upwards, AO and AC are in a green zone, the price is higher or equal to the last "upper" fractal. The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes and should be launched on a VPS server.

Expert Advisor Installation

It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example:

GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ;

, EUR , AUD , NZD ; or USD CAD, USD CHF;

CAD, CHF; or GBP JPY , EUR JPY , AUD JPY , NZD JPY ;

, EUR , AUD , NZD ; or other similar linked pairs.

Make sure to allow multitrading. If Inp_Multicurrency is true, the EA works with the same magic number on all symbols it is launched on. When a specified profit, drawdown, breakeven or trailing is reached, all orders in the same/opposite direction are closed and the trading is started anew.

In order to provide operation of the news filter: In the terminal, open Tools ---> Options ---> Expert Advisors ---> add "http://calendar.fxstreet.com" to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL list" field.





EA template advantages

It is possible to combine different template features or strategy additions;

The most efficient functionality compatible with each other;

Easily optimizable.





Main Parameters